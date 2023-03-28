A Joker, but JoJo a No-Go
In the MVP duel that wasn’t, Nikola Jokic recorded his 29th triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Philadelphia 76ers 116-111. Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid sat out the game with a sore right calf, while All-Star James Harden missed his fourth straight game due to Achilles soreness.
Jokic compiled 25 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, and two blocks. It’s the 10th time he’s recorded at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game this season. He’s the third player in NBA history to produce at least 10 such games in a season (a total of four instances):
21 — Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68)
15 — Oscar Robertson (1961-62)
13 — Chamberlain (1966-67)
10 — Nikola Jokic (2022-23)
Jokic shot 8-11 from the field and made nine of his 11 free throws, the 10th time he’s recorded a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 70% this season. The only other player in NBA history with at least 10 such triple-doubles in a season is Chamberlain:
12 — Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68)
11 — Chamberlain (1966-67)
10 — Nikola Jokic (2022-23)
Jokic has tallied five triple-doubles in March, the fourth straight month he’s reached that mark. He’s the third player in NBA history to record at least four such months in a row, joining Russell Westbrook (three times) and Oscar Robertson.
Jamal Murray was one of four other Nuggets to score in double figures, producing 19 points on 8-14 shooting from the field. He also had seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals.
The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 29 points in the loss, making 12 of his 21 attempts from the field. He also dished out a team-high five assists and recorded a game-high three steals.
Quick Hitters
Some other notes from around the NBA:
The New York Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 40 points and distributed a game-high nine assists in a 137-115 rout of the Houston Rockets. Quickley shot 14-18 from the field with five 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 91.7%. That’s the highest such figure in a 40-point game in franchise history. Quickley is the fourth Knick to record a 40-point game this season. The only other season in franchise history the Knicks had at least four different 40-point scorers was last season, when they had an NBA-record five such players.
Khris Middleton scored a season-high 34 points on 13-23 shooting from the field as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 126-117. Three other Bucks scored at least 21 points: Brook Lopez (24), Jevon Carter (22), and Bobby Portis (21). Lopez and Portis also tied for rebounding honors with 14 apiece. Pistons’ rookie Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 32 points in the loss, adding eight rebounds and eight assists.
Luka Doncic scored a team-high 25 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 127-104 blowout win over the Indiana Pacers. Doncic became the third player in franchise to reach 2,000 points in a season, joining Dirk Nowitzki (5) and Mark Aguirre (3). Mavericks rookie Jaden Hardy came off the bench to score 20 points in just 24 minutes, shooting 8-12 from the field with four 3-pointers made.
The Minnesota Timberwolves denied the Sacramento Kings an opportunity to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006, pulling out a 119-115 victory in Sacramento. The Timberwolves have won four straight games to move into sixth place in the Western Conference standings, just a game-and-a-half behind the fourth-place Phoenix Suns. Jaden McDaniels led seven Timberwolves in double figures with 20 points. The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his league-leading 61st double-double in the loss, scoring 24 points on 11-14 shooting from the field and hauling in 10 rebounds.
The New Orleans Pelicans steamrolled the tanking Portland Trail Blazers 124-90. The Trail Blazers have lost nine of their last 10 games, seven of those losses by double digits. The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 29 points on 12-19 shooting from the field, while teammate Jonas Valanciunas recorded a season-high 21 rebounds. The Pelicans have won five straight games to pull themselves above .500 for the season (38-37).
Nic Batum scored a season-high 24 points as the LA Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls 124-112. All of Batum’s points — all of his shots, actually — came from 3-point range, where he went 8-10. It’s the highest 3-point field percentage in franchise history by a player with at least 10 attempts in a game. The Bulls’ Zach LaVine (23 points), DeMar DeRozan (21), and Nikola Vucevic (20) all scored at least 20 points in the same game for the 13th time this season, tying a franchise record for most such games by a trio.