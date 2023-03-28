A Joker, but JoJo a No-Go

In the MVP duel that wasn’t, Nikola Jokic recorded his 29th triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Philadelphia 76ers 116-111. Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid sat out the game with a sore right calf, while All-Star James Harden missed his fourth straight game due to Achilles soreness.

Jokic compiled 25 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, and two blocks. It’s the 10th time he’s recorded at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game this season. He’s the third player in NBA history to produce at least 10 such games in a season (a total of four instances):

21 — Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68)

15 — Oscar Robertson (1961-62)

13 — Chamberlain (1966-67)

10 — Nikola Jokic (2022-23)

Jokic shot 8-11 from the field and made nine of his 11 free throws, the 10th time he’s recorded a triple-double with a field goal percentage of at least 70% this season. The only other player in NBA history with at least 10 such triple-doubles in a season is Chamberlain:

12 — Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68)

11 — Chamberlain (1966-67)

10 — Nikola Jokic (2022-23)

Jokic has tallied five triple-doubles in March, the fourth straight month he’s reached that mark. He’s the third player in NBA history to record at least four such months in a row, joining Russell Westbrook (three times) and Oscar Robertson.

Jamal Murray was one of four other Nuggets to score in double figures, producing 19 points on 8-14 shooting from the field. He also had seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey scored a team-high 29 points in the loss, making 12 of his 21 attempts from the field. He also dished out a team-high five assists and recorded a game-high three steals.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: