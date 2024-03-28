Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Green continued his recent scoring tear, pouring in a game-high 37 points as the Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-126 in overtime. The Rockets have won 10 straight games and stand just a game behind the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Green shot 14-24 from the field, making seven of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He added 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in a game-high 46 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Rui Hachimura scored a game-high 32 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-124 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Hachimura went 11-14 from the floor, hitting a career-high-tying seven of his eight 3-point attempts. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots in 36 turnover-free minutes.

Hachimura’s effective field goal percentage was 103.6%, the second-highest such figure in franchise history by a player in a 30-point game (Doug Christie). It’s the sixth-highest such figure in NBA history by a player in a 30-point, 10-rebound game.

Third ⭐️

Dejounte Murray produced team highs of 30 points and seven assists as the Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers 120-106. Murray made 13 of his 20 shots from the field, including a 4-8 performance from 3-point range. He added two steals and two blocks, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 36 minutes of action.

In his 16 games since taking over for the injured Trae Young at point guard on February 25, Murray is averaging 25.4 PPG and 9.1 APG with shooting percentages of 47.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range. The Hawks are 9-7 over that span compared to a 24-32 record prior to Young’s injury.

Milestones

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 27 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 125-99 win over the Indiana Pacers. DeRozan increased his career point total to 23,340, passing Hall of Famer Robert Parish (23,334) to take over 31st place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The LA Clippers’ Russell Westbrook made just two field goals in a 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, but that was enough to break a tie with Hall of Famer Jerry West (9,016) and take sole possession of 23rd place on the NBA’s career leaderboard.

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren recorded his 40th double-double of the season, tallying 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 106-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At 20 years and 130 days old, Duren is the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark in a season, trailing only Dwight Howard (2005-06) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2015-16).

Walker Kessler blocked two shots in the Utah Jazz’s 118-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, raising his season total to 150. Kessler is the first player to block at least 150 shots in each of his first two seasons since Andrei Kirilenko in 2001-02 and 2002-03.

Murray swiped his 100th steal of the season, the fifth straight campaign he’s reached that mark. He’s the only player to record at least 100 steals in each of the last five seasons.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Buddy Hield scored 17 points with three 3-pointers made in a loss to the Clippers. Hield sank his 200th 3-pointer of the season, the sixth time he’s reached that mark. The only players in NBA history with more such seasons are Stephen Curry (11), Klay Thompson (nine), and Damian Lillard (nine).

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points on 7-11 shooting from the field (4-5 on 3-pointers) as the New York Knicks destroyed the Toronto Raptors 145-101. Bogdanovic now has 1,498 career 3-pointers made, enough to pass Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili (1,495) and move into 50th place on the NBA’s all-time leaderboard.

Mike Conley recorded two steals in the Timberwolves’ win over the Pistons, giving him 1,510 for his career. He surpassed Hall of Famer Julius Erving (1,509) and took over 50th place on the NBA’s all-time list (steals have been tracked since the 1973-74 season).

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached 50 wins for just the fifth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2003-04 season. They are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for second place in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets.

Streaking

Green has scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven games, the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 33.7 PPG with 53/49/81 shooting splits over that span.

Donte DiVincenzo made five 3-pointers in the Knicks’ rout of the Raptors. DiVincenzo has made multiple 3-pointers in each of his last 30 games, the longest such streak in franchise history (by nine games) and tied for the eighth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane scored a team-high 26 points and dished out a career-high 16 assists in a loss to the Lakers. Bane went 4-9 from 3-point range, extending his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers made to 27. It’s the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Bane holds the record of 30) and tied for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16 points with two 3-pointers made in the Hawks’ win over the Trail Blazers. He’s made at least one 3-pointer in 80 straight regular season games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history and the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama compiled 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a victory over the Jazz. He’s recorded at least 10 points and one block in each of his last 32 games, the second-longest such streak by a rookie since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74. The rookie record of 41 such games in a row is held by David Robinson (1989-90).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Houston Rockets (10) and Los Angeles Lakers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Toronto Raptors (12), Detroit Pistons (eight), Portland Trail Blazers (eight), and Utah Jazz (seven).

The Rockets have posted a 10-game winning streak for the 10th time in franchise history and the first time since the 2017-18 season. Their average margin of victory over that span is 14.1 PPG.

