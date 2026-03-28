Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 31st triple-double of the season, posting game highs of 33 points and 15 rebounds to go with 12 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 135-129 win over the Utah Jazz. Jokic shot a sizzling 13-16 from the field, sinking both of his 3-point attempts. He also swiped one steal and was not charged with a personal foul in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points to the lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic went 15-25 from the floor (5-10 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high eight rebounds (tied with two others), a team-high three steals, and one block in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score a game-high 36 points as the Boston Celtics cooled off the Atlanta Hawks 109-102. Pritchard shot 13-23 from the field, hitting six of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed seven rebounds and four assists, posting a game-best rating of plus-26 points in 35 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic is now tied for sixth place on the NBA’s single-season list for triple-doubles, matching Wilt Chamberlain’s 31 triple-doubles in 1967-68. He also produced his 50th double-double of the season. It’s the seventh time he’s reached that mark, the most such seasons most among active players.

Jokic and teammate Jamal Murray (31 points, 14 assists) each recorded at least 30 points and 10 assists in the same game for the second time (third time including the playoffs). The only other duo in NBA history to produce multiple such games is the Los Angeles Lakers’ Elgin Baylor and Jerry West.

Murray (5-10 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season. His 222 triples eclipses the previous mark of 220 set by Michael Porter Jr. in 2023-24.

Doncic recorded his 61st career 40-point game, breaking a tie with Damian Lillard for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time list. He now has 139 career 35-point games, tying Shaquille O’Neal for 17th place on the league’s leaderboard.

The Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny James combined for the first father-son assist in NBA history when the latter made a 3-pointer with 7:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Darius Garland (6-11 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer as the LA Clippers edged out the Indiana Pacers 114-113. At 26 years and 60 days old, he’s the 12th-youngest player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Clippers’ Brook Lopez (two blocks) tied Ben Wallace for 14th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard for blocks with 2,137. Note that blocks have been tracked since the 1973-74 season.

The Denver Nuggets (19-48 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season with 1,049, surpassing the previous mark of 1,039 established in 2021-22.

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (25 points) extended his NBA-record streak of 20-point games to 134 in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 131-113 win over the Chicago Bulls. He’s averaged 32.3 PPG and 6.5 APG with 53.7/38.1/89.2 shooting splits over that run.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (28 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 50 games, a stretch in which he’s averaged 29.1 PPG with 50.5/37.9/89.0 shooting splits. Leonard is the 14th player (21st instance) in NBA history to record at least 50 such games in a row.

Doncic has produced 20 straight 20-point games, 17 straight 25-point games, 12 straight 30-point games, and two straight 40-point games. He’s posted figures of 35.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.6 APG, and 2.1 SPG over the former span.

Doncic ’s streak of 12 straight 30-point games is the longest of his career, eclipsing an 11-game run in the 2023-24 season. He also tied Jerry West (Jan. 1–25, 1962) for the fourth-longest such streak in Los Angeles Lakers history.

Jokic has registered a triple-double in each of his last four games, the 10th time he’s recorded at least four such games in a row. He’s averaged 25.3 PPG, 16.8 RPG, and 15.5 APG in those contests.

Donovan Clingan (17 rebounds) recorded his 12th consecutive game with double-digit rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 100-93 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It’s the longest such streak of his career and the 10th-longest such streak in franchise history, a stretch in which he’s averaged 14.8 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 2.4 BPG with a field goal percentage of 50.4%.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (10) and Memphis Grizzlies (five).

Miscellany