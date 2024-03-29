Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 44 points, including the game-winning jumper with less than one second remaining in overtime, as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 123-122. Murray added seven rebounds, a game-high seven assists, and a team-high two steals in a season-high 47 minutes played.

Murray shot 18-44 from the field, establishing new career highs for field goals made and attempted. His 44 field goal attempts also broke the franchise single-game record of 43 set by Bob Pettit on Dec. 6, 1961. Nineteen of those attempts came from 3-point range, another career high and franchise record (he made six of them).

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced game highs of 35 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 107-100. Antetokounmpo made 15 of his 22 shots from the floor, the 23rd game in which he’s scored at least 30 points with a field goal percentage of 65% this season. That ties Adrian Dantley (1981-82) for the most such games in a single season in NBA history.

Third ⭐️

Jayson Tatum compiled team highs of 31 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Hawks. Tatum went just 9-22 from the field, but made 11 of his 13 free throw attempts. He committed only two turnovers in a team-high 45 minutes played.