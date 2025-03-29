NBA Game Notes (March 28, 2025)
Here are the NBA game notes for games that were played on March 28, 2025.
Three Stars
The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.
First ⭐️
Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 31 points in the LA Clippers’ 132-100 rout of the Brooklyn Nets, the Clippers’ 10th win in their last 12 games. Leonard shot 10-14 from the field (5-6 on 3-pointers) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He added six rebounds, a game-high four steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Nic Claxton), committing just one turnover and zero personal fouls in 27 minutes of action.
Second ⭐️
Julius Randle scored a game-high 25 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns this season with a 124-109 victory. Randle shot 9-15 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high eight assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 turnover-free minutes.
Third ⭐️
Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds despite sitting out the fourth quarter of the Denver Nuggets’ 129-93 blowout win over the Utah Jazz. Jokic shot just 8-18 from the floor (1-5 on 3-pointers), but went 10-12 from the charity stripe. He also dished out six assists and swiped a game-high four steals, and was not charged with a personal foul in 32 minutes played.
Milestones
The Nuggets’ Russell Westbrook (seven assists, three steals) moved up on the NBA’s all-time lists for assists and steals. He now ranks eighth with 9,892 assists (passing Oscar Robertson) and 16th with 1,947 steals (breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Statitudes to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.