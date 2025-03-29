Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 31 points in the LA Clippers’ 132-100 rout of the Brooklyn Nets, the Clippers’ 10th win in their last 12 games. Leonard shot 10-14 from the field (5-6 on 3-pointers) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He added six rebounds, a game-high four steals, and a game-high two blocks (tied with Nic Claxton), committing just one turnover and zero personal fouls in 27 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Julius Randle scored a game-high 25 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns this season with a 124-109 victory. Randle shot 9-15 from the field (2-4 on 3-pointers) and a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. He also contributed a team-high eight assists, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds despite sitting out the fourth quarter of the Denver Nuggets’ 129-93 blowout win over the Utah Jazz. Jokic shot just 8-18 from the floor (1-5 on 3-pointers), but went 10-12 from the charity stripe. He also dished out six assists and swiped a game-high four steals, and was not charged with a personal foul in 32 minutes played.

