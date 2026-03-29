Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a game-high 27 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 123-113 to claim their 15th win the last 17 games. Alexander-Walker shot 7-14 from the field (4-9 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He also contributed eight assists, five rebounds, and a game-high four steals in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Green scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 134-109 victory over the Utah Jazz. Green went 13-22 from the floor, sinking five of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists in 22 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Stephon Castle recorded his fourth career triple-double, compiling 22 points, 10 rebounds, and a game-high 10 assists in the San Antonio Spurs’ 127-95 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. Castle was very efficient, making nine of his 13 attempts from the field. He posted a rating of plus-19 points in 29 minutes of action.

Milestones

Green set a Phoenix Suns record for fewest minutes played in a 30-point game. His 22 minutes (22:07, to be exact) eclipsed the previous mark of 23 minutes shared by Alvan Adams (Nov. 20, 1977) and Cedric Ceballos (Nov. 10, 1990).

Josh Giddey (18 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded his 31st career triple-double in the Chicago Bulls’ 125-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, tying John Havlicek for 18th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Duncan Robinson (2-4 on threes) made his 200th 3-pointer of the season in the Detroit Pistons’ 109-87 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s the third player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Saddiq Bey (2021-22) and Malik Beasley (2024-25).

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder picked up his 500th regular season win, becoming the sixth active coach and the 41st coach in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Charlotte Hornets (17-55 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season in their 118-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hornets have launched 3,176 shots from beyond the arc, besting the previous mark of 3,143 set last season.

Streaking

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid (29 points) has scored at least 20 points in 26 straight games, including 25 or more in each of his last six contests. He’s averaged 29.9 PPG and 8.1 RPG with 52.3/39.4/85.7 shooting splits over the former span.

Embiid’s teammate, Tyrese Maxey (26 points), has produced 14 consecutive 20-point games, a stretch in which he’s posted figures of 29.1 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 2.1 SPG.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (eight).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (five).

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-point loss) have lost each of their last three games by 30 or more points, matching the longest such streak in NBA history. The 1988-89 Los Angeles Clippers, the 2005-06 Portland Trail Blazers, the 2021-22 Portland Trail Blazers (twice), and the 2024-25 Charlotte Hornets also suffered three straight 30-point defeats.

Miscellany