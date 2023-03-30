Holiday, Giannis Make History

Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks raced past the Indiana Pacers 149-136. The Bucks improved to 55-21 on the season, the best record in the NBA. They’ve won 26 of their last 30 games, averaging 124.6 PPG over that span. It’s the highest-scoring 30-game stretch in franchise history.

Holiday shot 20-30 from the field — including 3-6 from 3-point range — and made eight of his 10 free throws. He also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists.

Holiday’s first 50-point game came in his 902nd career game. The only player in NBA history to record his first 50-point game at a later point in his career is LaMarcus Aldridge (912th game).

Holiday is the 14th different player to record a 50-point game this season, tying the NBA record for most such players in a season set last season. There have been a total of 24 50-point games this season, the most since the 1962-63 season (34).

Antetokounmpo tallied 38 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists, shooting 14-18 from the field and 10-14 from the free throw line. It was Antetokounmpo’s 34th career triple-double, breaking a tie with Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

It’s the eighth time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. Only three players in NBA history have produced more such games:

29 — Oscar Robertson

20 — Wilt Chamberlain

9 — Nikola Jokic

8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo

Holiday and Antetokounmpo became the first teammates in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a 35-point triple-double, respectively, in the same game.

The Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin recorded team highs of 29 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Mathurin ranks second among all rookies with 26 20-point games this season (Paolo Banchero, 38).

The Strife is O’er, the Battle Done

The Sacramento Kings snapped an NBA-record streak of 16 consecutive seasons without a playoff berth, pounding the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 120-80. It was also the longest active postseason dry spell among teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB. The Kings’ magic number for clinching third place in the Western Conference standings has been reduced to two.

The Kings have scored at least 120 points 40 times this season, the most such games in the NBA. They join the 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks as the only teams in the last 30 seasons to record at least 40 such games.

Malik Monk led a balanced Kings attack, coming off the bench to score 19 points in just 22 minutes of action. Fourteen players scored for the Kings, matching the franchise record for most such players in a game (Jan. 2, 2021).

Kings rookie Keegan Murray made three 3-pointers, increasing his season total to 188. He broke Donovan Mitchell’s NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a season by a rookie:

188 — Keegan Murray (2022-23)

187 — Donovan Mitchell (2017-18)

185 — Damian Lillard (2012-13)

175 — Saddiq Bey (2020-21)

171 — Anthony Edwards (2020-21)

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his league-leading 62nd double-double of the season, tallying 15 points and 12 rebounds. Sabonis is averaging 20.5 PPG, 12.7 RPG, and 8.1 APG with a field goal percentage of 60.2% in March.

The Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe scored a career-high 30 points in the loss, but made just 10 of his 27 attempts from the field (37.0%). He also dished out a career-high seven assists and snagged seven rebounds.

The Trail Blazers used just seven players in this game, tied for the fewest in a game this season. The Miami Heat played just seven players in a loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 18, 2022.

Clippers Outscore Grizzlies

The LA Clippers won a high-scoring affair versus the Memphis Grizzlies, pulling out a 141-132 road victory. Both teams were missing key players, among them Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Paul George (Clippers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies), and Desmond Bane (Grizzlies).

The Clippers’ Russell Westbrook produced his best game of the season, recording game highs of 36 points and 10 assists. He became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-assist game for five different franchises (Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and LA Clippers).

Westbrook was efficient from the field, making 13 of his 18 attempts, including all five of his 3-pointers. It’s the most 3-pointers he’s ever made in a game without a miss. Westbrook’s effective field goal percentage was 86.1%, the highest such figure he’s ever recorded in a 30-point game.

Robert Covington came off the bench for the Clippers to score 27 points. Covington shot 9-10 from the field, making all seven of his 3-point attempts. He tied Nicolas Batum’s franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game without a miss. Covington had an effective field goal percentage of 125.0%, the highest such figure in franchise history by a player in a 25-point game.

Westbrook and Covington are just the second teammates in NBA history to each make at least five 3-pointers without a miss in the same game. They join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (7-7) and Smush Parker (5-5), who achieved the feat on Jan. 6, 2006.

The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant tied Westbrook for game-high scoring honors with 36 points, but shot just 11-28 from the field (39.3%) and committed eight turnovers. Morant also produced team highs of nine assists and three steals.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: