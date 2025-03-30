Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Austin Reaves scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 134-127 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Reaves shot 8-16 from the field (5-8 on 3-pointers) and made all 10 of his free throw attempts. He added eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 33 points and eight assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Indiana Pacers 132-111 to pick up their ninth straight win. Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 10-23 from the floor (3-6 on threes), but went 10-12 from the charity stripe. He also contributed seven rebounds and one steal in 31 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Tyler Herro scored a game-high 30 points in the Miami Heat’s 118-95 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami’s fourth straight win after a 10-game losing skid. Herro shot 11-17 from the field, hitting five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also dished out seven assists and committed just one personal foul in 34 minutes of action.

Milestones