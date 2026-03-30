Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Alperen Sengun scored a game-high 36 points as the Houston Rockets routed the New Orleans Pelicans 134-102. Sengun shot 12-23 from the field (5-7 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He added 13 rebounds, a game-high seven assists, a game-high three steals (tied with Amen Thompson), and a team-high three blocks in 32 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Scottie Barnes scored 23 points and dished out a career-high 15 assists in the Toronto Raptors’ 139-87 demolition of the Orlando Magic. Barnes went 9-14 from the floor, sinking both of his 3-point attempts. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped a game-high three steals (tied with four others) in 28 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 114-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum shot 12-23 from the field, hitting five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a game-high eight assists, five rebounds, one block, and zero turnovers in 31 minutes played.

Milestones

Tatum became the ninth player in Boston Celtics history to reach 14,000 career points. At 28 years and 26 days old, he’s the youngest player in franchise history to attain that milestone.

Brook Lopez (two blocks) broke a tie with Ben Wallace for 14th place on the career leaderboard for blocks in the LA Clippers’ 127-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. His 2,139 career rejections also rank first among active players.

Kristaps Porzingis (5-5 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets. With a listed height of 7 feet 2 inches, he’s the tallest player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

OG Anunoby (2-7 on threes) reached 1,000 career 3-pointers made in the New York Knicks’ 111-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s the 27th player in NBA history born outside of the United States to achieve that feat.

Barnes recorded his 100th steal of the season, becoming just the second player in Toronto Raptors history to reach 100 steals and 100 blocks in a single season. He joins Oliver Miller, who accomplished the feat in 1995-96, the franchise’s inaugural campaign.

The Orlando Magic suffered the worst defeat in franchise history, falling to the Raptors by 52 points. That eclipsed a 47-point shellacking at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on April 10, 2017.

The Toronto Raptors unleashed a 31-0 scoring run in the first half of their win over the Magic, turning a 20-14 deficit into a 45-20 lead. It’s the longest unanswered run in the NBA’s play-by-play era (i.e., since 1997-98), surpassing a 30-0 blitz by the Dallas Mavericks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 2, 2023 (a game which the Mavericks lost).

The Raptors (20 steals) set a franchise record for most steals in a game, surpassing by one the 19 thefts they recorded on Jan. 19, 2019 versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Five Raptors tallied at least three steals, making them the first team to achieve that feat since the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 9, 2009.

The New York Knicks (15-35 on threes) tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season, matching the 1,083 triples they hit in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Washington Wizards were blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers 123-88, their 11th loss by 30 or more points this season. That ties the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs for the second-most 30-point losses in a single season in NBA history, trailing only the 2021-22 Trail Blazers (15).

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30 points) extended his NBA record by scoring at least 20 points for the 135th consecutive game. He’s averaged 32.3 PPG and 6.5 APG with 53.6/38.1/89.1 shooting splits over that span.

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (20 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 51 games, the longest such streak of his career (by a whopping 29 games) and the second-longest such streak in franchise history. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 29.0 PPG with 50.5/38.2/89.0 shooting splits.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (25 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists) recorded his fourth straight 20-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist game. The only other players since the ABA-NBA merger to produce at least four such games in a row are Giannis Antetokounmpo (five in a row), Charles Barkley, and Jokic himself.

The Hornets’ Kon Knueppel (1-6 on threes) has made at least one 3-pointer in 35 consecutive games, breaking a tie with fellow 2025 draftee Egor Demin (Nov. 7, 2025 to Jan. 30, 2026) for the longest such streak in NBA history by a rookie.

The Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla is just the fourth head coach in NBA history to win at least 50 games in each of his first four seasons, joining Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, and Steve Kerr.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Denver Nuggets (six) and LA Clippers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: New Orleans Pelicans (five).

The Boston Celtics reached 50 wins for the fifth consecutive season, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Celtics’ preseason over/under win total was just 41.5 games.

Miscellany