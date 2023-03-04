Unfortunately I don’t have time for a full rundown this morning, but here are a few notes on last night’s games:

De’Aaron Fox recorded his eighth straight 30-point game, scoring a game-high 33 points as the Sacramento Kings outscored the LA Clippers 128-127. Fox is just the third player in franchise history to produce at least eight straight 30-point games, joining Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald (both of whom had multiple such streaks). The Kings have scored 684 points over their last five games, the most over a five-game span since the Portland Trail Blazers from Nov. 13-23, 1990 (707).

Nikola Jokic recorded his 25th triple-double of the season, compiling 18 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-97. The Nuggets are 25-0 this season when Jokic records a triple-double, and have won an NBA-record 29 such games in a row dating back to last season.

Julius Randle scored 43 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, as the New York Knicks edged the Miami Heat 122-120 to claim their eighth straight victory. Randle became just the third player in franchise history to record consecutive 40-point games on the road, joining Bernard King and Carmelo Anthony.

Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 38 points as the Brooklyn Nets came back from a 28-point first half deficit to stun the Boston Celtics 115-105. Bridges has recorded three 30-point games in his eight games a Net, surpassing his total in 365 games with the Phoenix Suns.