Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama compiled 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and six blocks as the San Antonio Spurs knocked off the Indiana Pacers 117-105. He shot 11-17 from the field (3-4 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the free throw line.

Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Wembanyama is just the third rookie to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game. He joins David Robinson (twice) and Tim Duncan, both of whom spent their entire NBA career with the Spurs.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 118-110 win over the Phoenix Suns. He shot 15-27 from the field and committed just one turnover in a game-high 38 minutes played.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 45 of his 59 games this season. Only two players in NBA history have reached 45 such games in a season in fewer games played: Wilt Chamberlain (four times) and Michael Jordan (1986-87).

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 38 points, 11 rebounds (tied with Nicolas Batum), and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 120-116. Doncic made 14 of his 27 shots from the field and hit all six of his free throws.

It’s the third straight game in which Doncic has recorded a 30-point triple-double. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least three such games in a row, joining Oscar Robertson (four distinct streaks), Russell Westbrook (two), and Michael Jordan.

Milestones

The Boston Celtics destroyed the Golden State Warriors 140-88, the Celtics’ third win by 50 or more points this season. They are the first team in NBA history to record three such wins in a single season. They are also the first team in NBA history to record four wins by 40 or more points in season.

Celtics center Al Hoford eclipsed 14,000 career points with a short bank shot in the third quarter. He’s the 26th active player to reach that mark, and one of only five active players with career totals of at least 14,000 points and 8,000 rebounds (the others are LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, and Nikola Vucevic).

The Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic hauled in a career-high 31 rebounds in a loss to the Thunder, breaking the franchise single-game record of 27 previously shared by Paul Silas (Jan. 18, 1971) and Tyson Chandler (Jan. 23, 2016). Leaguewide, the last player to record at least 31 rebounds in a game was Kevin Love with 31 on Nov. 12, 2010.

Nurkic’s teammate, Eric Gordon , sank three 3-pointers, becoming the 15th player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made. He’s both the seventh-fastest player (868 games) and the seventh-youngest player (35 years, 69 days) to attain that milestone.

Another Sun, Kevin Durant, made two 3-pointers, increasing his career total to 1,980. Durant broke a tie with Joe Johnson (1,978) to take over sole possession of 18th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has numerous ongoing scoring streaks: eight straight 30-point games, 10 straight 25-point games, 20 straight 20-point games, and 56 straight 15-point games.

Doncic also has a number of active scoring streaks: six straight 30-point games, 11 straight 25-point games, 11 straight 20-point games, and 53 straight 15-point games.

Doncic has tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last 11 games, the third time he’s recorded at least 11 such games in a row. No other active player has produced 11 consecutive 25-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games at any point in their career.

Wembanyama has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 30 games, the longest such streak by a rookie since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992-93 (54 games). He’s averaging 22.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 3.7 BPG with 50/38/84 shooting splits over that span.

Durant scored 20 points, his 11th consecutive game with 20 or more points. Durant is averaging 25.7 PPG over that span, although he’s making just 27.9% of his 3-pointers (17-61) and turning it over an average of 4.2 times per game.

Teams with winning streaks of five or more games: Boston Celtics (11).

Miscellany