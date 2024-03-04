Three Stars
The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.
First ⭐️
Victor Wembanyama compiled 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and six blocks as the San Antonio Spurs knocked off the Indiana Pacers 117-105. He shot 11-17 from the field (3-4 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the free throw line.
Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Wembanyama is just the third rookie to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game. He joins David Robinson (twice) and Tim Duncan, both of whom spent their entire NBA career with the Spurs.
Second ⭐️
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 35 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 118-110 win over the Phoenix Suns. He shot 15-27 from the field and committed just one turnover in a game-high 38 minutes played.
Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 45 of his 59 games this season. Only two players in NBA history have reached 45 such games in a season in fewer games played: Wilt Chamberlain (four times) and Michael Jordan (1986-87).
Third ⭐️
Luka Doncic produced game highs of 38 points, 11 rebounds (tied with Nicolas Batum), and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 120-116. Doncic made 14 of his 27 shots from the field and hit all six of his free throws.
It’s the third straight game in which Doncic has recorded a 30-point triple-double. He’s just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least three such games in a row, joining Oscar Robertson (four distinct streaks), Russell Westbrook (two), and Michael Jordan.
Milestones
The Boston Celtics destroyed the Golden State Warriors 140-88, the Celtics’ third win by 50 or more points this season. They are the first team in NBA history to record three such wins in a single season. They are also the first team in NBA history to record four wins by 40 or more points in season.
Celtics center Al Hoford eclipsed 14,000 career points with a short bank shot in the third quarter. He’s the 26th active player to reach that mark, and one of only five active players with career totals of at least 14,000 points and 8,000 rebounds (the others are LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, and Nikola Vucevic).
The Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic hauled in a career-high 31 rebounds in a loss to the Thunder, breaking the franchise single-game record of 27 previously shared by Paul Silas (Jan. 18, 1971) and Tyson Chandler (Jan. 23, 2016). Leaguewide, the last player to record at least 31 rebounds in a game was Kevin Love with 31 on Nov. 12, 2010.
Nurkic’s teammate, Eric Gordon, sank three 3-pointers, becoming the 15th player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made. He’s both the seventh-fastest player (868 games) and the seventh-youngest player (35 years, 69 days) to attain that milestone.
Another Sun, Kevin Durant, made two 3-pointers, increasing his career total to 1,980. Durant broke a tie with Joe Johnson (1,978) to take over sole possession of 18th place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Streaking
Gilgeous-Alexander has numerous ongoing scoring streaks: eight straight 30-point games, 10 straight 25-point games, 20 straight 20-point games, and 56 straight 15-point games.
Doncic also has a number of active scoring streaks: six straight 30-point games, 11 straight 25-point games, 11 straight 20-point games, and 53 straight 15-point games.
Doncic has tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last 11 games, the third time he’s recorded at least 11 such games in a row. No other active player has produced 11 consecutive 25-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games at any point in their career.
Wembanyama has scored at least 15 points in each of his last 30 games, the longest such streak by a rookie since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992-93 (54 games). He’s averaging 22.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and 3.7 BPG with 50/38/84 shooting splits over that span.
Durant scored 20 points, his 11th consecutive game with 20 or more points. Durant is averaging 25.7 PPG over that span, although he’s making just 27.9% of his 3-pointers (17-61) and turning it over an average of 4.2 times per game.
Teams with winning streaks of five or more games: Boston Celtics (11).
Miscellany
Doncic led all scorers with 38 points in yesterday’s action. He was followed by Gilgeous-Alexander (35), the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (32), Wembanyama (31), and the Suns’ Bradley Beal (31).
Nurkic was the top glass cleaner with 31 rebounds. Next up were the New York Knicks’ Josh Hart (career-high-tying 19), the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert (16), the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley (13), the Clippers’ Daniel Theis (season-high 13), and the Charlotte Hornets’ Grant Williams (career-high 13).
The Toronto Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley was yesterday’s leading playmaker, matching his season high with 11 assists. Doncic (10), the Clippers’ James Harden (10), and Hart (10) also delivered double-digit dimes.
Hart recorded his third career triple-double in the Knicks’ 107-98 victory over the Cavaliers, tallying 13 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. The only player in franchise history to collect more rebounds in a triple-double is David Lee with 20 on April 2, 2010.
The Pacers’ T.J. McConnell scored a team-high 26 points on 13-15 shooting from the field (86.7%) in a loss to the Spurs. The only player in franchise history to record a higher field goal percentage in a game with at least 15 attempts is Clark Kellogg, who went 15-16 from the floor on Jan. 3, 1985.
Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.3 APG, and 5.4 BPG over his last eight games. The last player to average at least 20 PPG, 10 RPG, 5 APG, and 5 BPG over an eight-game span was David Robinson in February 1994. Wembanyama is the only rookie to accomplish the feat since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.
The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (29 points) and Jayson Tatum (27) each scored at least 25 points in the same game for the 81st time. That’s the seventh-most such games in NBA history by a duo, just one game shy of tying Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Jack Twyman for sixth place on the all-time list.
The Celtics have won each of their last 11 games, outscoring their opponents by a whopping 243 points over that stretch (+22.1 PPG). That’s the largest point differential over any 11-game span in NBA history, besting the previous mark of 236 points held by the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks.