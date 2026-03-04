Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 41 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-110 to pick up their seventh win in the last eight games. Edwards shot 15-29 from the field, sinking seven of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed six rebounds, a game-high five steals, and one block in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Paolo Banchero matched his season high with 37 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 126-109 victory over the Washington Wizards. Banchero shot a sizzling 15-21 from the floor and made six of his seven attempts from the charity stripe. He also dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Devin Vassell scored a game-high 22 points (tied with Dylan Harper) in the San Antonio Spurs’ 131-91 demolition of the Philadelphia 76ers. Vassell shot 7-10 from the field with six 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 100%. He added five rebounds, two steals, and one block, committing just one turnover in 23 minutes played.

Milestones

Devin Booker (4-9 on threes) reached 1,500 career 3-pointers made in the Phoenix Suns’ 114-103 win over the Sacramento Kings. At 29 years and 124 days old, he’s the ninth-youngest player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Bam Adebayo (eight defensive rebounds) became the Miami Heat’s all-time leader in defensive rebounds in a 124-98 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. His 4,180 career defensive boards are four more than Udonis Haslem, the player he displaced.

The Philadelphia 76ers became the first team in NBA history to lose three home games by 40 or more points in a single season. In addition to last night’s 40-point loss to the Spurs, they fell by 41 points to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 25 and 49 points to the New York Knicks on Feb. 11.

Streaking

Cade Cunningham (10 points, 14 assists) recorded his 50th consecutive 10-point, 5-assist game in the Detroit Pistons’ 113-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s the second-longest such streak in franchise history, trailing only a 51-game run by Isiah Thomas (March 21, 1984 to Jan. 13, 1985).

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey (21 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 11 games, matching the third-longest such streak of his career. He’s averaged 29.5 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 2.2 SPG over that span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (nine) and Washington Wizards (six).

The Charlotte Hornets (20-51 on threes) recorded their sixth straight game with 15 or more 3-pointers made as they routed the Dallas Mavericks 117-90. They are just the second team in NBA history to hit at least 20 triples five times in a six-game span, joining the 2024-25 Boston Celtics.

Miscellany