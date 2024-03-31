Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded team highs of 36 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-113. Antetokounmpo went 12-22 from the field and made 12 of his 16 free throw attempts.

Second ⭐️

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 38 points and snagged a career-high 10 rebounds in the Hawks’ loss to the Bucks. Bogdanovic shot 12-23 from the field — including 5-9 from 3-point range — and made nine of his 10 free throws.

Third ⭐️

Khris Middleton tallied 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the Bucks’ victory over the Hawks. Middleton made nine of his 10 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point attempts. He committed just one turnover in 36 minutes played.