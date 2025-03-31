Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jarrett Allen scored a team-high 25 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the LA Clippers 127-122 for their 60th win of the season. Allen was incredibly efficient from the floor, sinking 11 of his 12 attempts. He also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds (tied with Donovan Mitchell) and swiped two steals in 31 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

OG Anunoby scored a team-high 28 points (tied with Mikal Bridges) in the New York Knicks’ 110-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Anunoby shot 11-16 from the field (2-5 on 3-pointers) and made all four of his free throw attempts. He added seven rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with two others), and a game-high two blocks (tied with four others) in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Zaccharie Risacher poured in a career-high 36 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks in a 145-124 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks. Risacher went 12-21 from the floor (5-11 on 3-pointers) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded six rebounds and one steal, committing just one turnover in 35 minutes played.

Milestones