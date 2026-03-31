Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 41 points (also a season high) and 16 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 129-114 win over the Chicago Bulls. Wembanyama shot 17-27 from the field, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. He also recorded four assists, a game-high three blocks (tied with Matas Buzelis), and one steal in 31 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 47 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Detroit Pistons 114-110 in overtime. Gilgeous-Alexander went 12-19 from the floor (2-3 on threes) and 21-25 from the charity stripe. He added five rebounds, three assists, and a team-high two steals (tied with two others) in 41 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Evan Mobley tallied season highs of 34 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Mobley was very efficient, sinking 15 of his 21 attempts from the field. He also contributed three assists, a game-high three blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes played.

Milestones

LeBron James (21 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his 125th career triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-101 win over the Washington Wizards. He’s the fifth player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic, Oscar Robertson, and Magic Johnson.

James appeared in his 1,228th regular season or postseason win, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in NBA history. James’ 1,908 total games are 111 more than Abdul-Jabbar.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the second player to reach 2,000 points this season, joining Luka Doncic. He’s the eighth guard in NBA history to record at least four 2,000-point seasons.

Julius Randle (three rebounds) reached 7,000 career rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Dallas Mavericks 124-94. He’s the 17th active player and the 123rd player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team to reach 60 wins this season. It’s the sixth 60-win season in franchise history, three in Seattle and three in Oklahoma City.

The Miami Heat broke the franchise single-season records for points (9,138) and assists (2,173) in their 119-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The previous marks of 9,069 points and 2,166 assists were both set last season.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 136 regular season games, extending his own NBA record. Over that run, he’s averaged 32.4 PPG and 6.4 APG with 53.7/38.2/89.0 shooting splits.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at 2,000 points in four straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. He’s the sixth guard in NBA history to record at least four such seasons in a row.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid (26 points) has produced 27 straight 20-point games and seven straight 25-point games. He’s averaged 29.8 PPG and 8.1 RPG with 51.7/39.0/85.5 shooting splits over the former span.

Embiid’s teammate, Tyrese Maxey (23 points) has scored at least 20 points in 15 consecutive games, a stretch in which he’s posted figures of 28.7 PPG, 6.5 APG, and 2.0 SPG.

The Bulls’ Josh Giddey (10 assists) has recorded at least 10 assists in each of his last six games, the longest such streak of his career and the third-longest such streak in franchise history.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (nine).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Utah Jazz (six).

The Dallas Mavericks have lost 13 straight games at home, the second-longest such streak in franchise history and the longest such streak in the history of the American Airlines Center, which opened in 2001.

Miscellany