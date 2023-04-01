Observations on last night’s NBA action:

Stephen Curry (33 points), Klay Thompson (31), and Jordan Poole (27) combined for 91 points as the Golden State Warriors used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 130-115. Curry and Thompson each hit seven 3-pointers, while Poole made six. It’s just the fourth time in NBA history a team has had three players each make at least six 3-pointers in the same game. Poole connected on his 200th 3-pointer of the season, making the Warriors just the second team in NBA history to have three players reach that mark in the same season (2016-17 Houston Rockets).

The Sacramento Kings blew out the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 138-114, reducing their magic number to clinch the Pacific Division title to one. The Kings have scored at least 130 points a league-leading 20 times this season. The last team to record at least 20 such games in a season was the 1983-84 Denver Nuggets (26). Four Kings scored exactly 20 points: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis added a game-high 12 rebounds for his 63rd double-double of the season, seven more such games than any other player (Nikola Jokic, 56).

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 48 points and dished out a game-high nine assists (tied) as the New York Knicks dispatched of the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-116. Brunson shot 18-32 from the field with seven 3-pointers made. The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points in the loss, shooting 16-23 from the field with six 3-pointers made. It’s the 11th time Mitchell has scored at least 40 points in a game this season, breaking a tie with LeBron James (2005-06) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.

DeMar DeRozan (23 points), Zach LaVine (23), and Nikola Vucevic (20) combined for 66 points as the Chicago Bulls gored the Charlotte Hornets 121-91. It’s the 14th time DeRozan, LaVine, and Vucevic have each scored at least 20 points in the same game this season, setting a new franchise single-season record for a trio.

The Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell came off the bench to score a team-high 21 points on 10-15 shooting from the field, adding nine rebounds and eight assists in a 121-117 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 39 points in the loss, shooting 11-22 from the field and making all 17 of his free throws. It’s the 31st time Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points on 50% shooting from the field, breaking a tie with Kevin Durant (2013-14) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.

James Harden scored 23 points and distributed a game-high 11 assists in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors. It was Harden’s 22nd 20-point, 10-assist game of the season, one shy of the franchise record for most such games in a single season held by Allen Iverson (2004-05). The Raptors’ Scottie Barnes scored a game-high 29 points on 13-19 shooting from the field in the loss, adding nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.

Rookie Paolo Banchero produced team-high figures of 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks as the Orlando Magic rallied to defeat the Washington Wizards 116-109. Banchero is the first rookie to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in a game since Lamar Odom on April 19, 2000.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points, adding 11 rebounds and three steals as the Boston Celtics registered a 122-114 win over the Utah Jazz. Tatum shot 12-17 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made 10 of his 11 free throws. Jazz center Walker Kessler scored 20 points on 10-13 shooting from the field in the loss, adding 10 rebounds and three blocks. He became the second rookie in franchise history to reach 20 double-doubles in a season, joining Karl Malone (32, 1985-86).

The Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 42 points in an easy 124-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Bridges made 16 of his 24 attempts from the field (including five 3-pointers) and hit all five of his free throws. In 22 games as a Net, Bridges is averaging 27.5 PPG with shooting percentages of 50.5% from the field, 43.4% from 3-point range, and 91.1% from the free throw line. The mercurial Hawks — who fell to 38-39 with the loss — have been within one game of .500 after each of their last 31 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by six games.

Anthony Davis recorded game highs of 38 points and 17 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis shot 15-26 from the field and 8-10 from the free throw line. The Lakers improved to 39-39 with the win, the first time they’ve been above .500 in over 14 months (Jan. 9, 2022).

The Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant led all players with 30 points in a 100-93 win over the shorthanded Denver Nuggets. Durant shot 11-15 from the field and made six of his seven free throws. The Suns have won four straight games, maintaining their hold on fourth place in the muddled Western Conference standings. They are a game-and-a-half up on the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors with just five games left to play.

Desmond Bane had 22 points, nine assists, and three steals — all team-high figures — as the Memphis Grizzlies took down the LA Clippers 108-94. The Grizzlies have won 11 of their last 13 games to move within two games of the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.