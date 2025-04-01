Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and dished out a season-high 12 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder walloped the Chicago Bulls 145-117, extending their winning streak to 10 games. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 9-14 from the field (hitting both of his 3-point attempts) and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. He also blocked two shots and was not charged with a personal foul in 27 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 28 points and snagged a game-high 12 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to their fifth straight victory, a 120-94 rout of the Washington Wizards. Adebayo went 11-19 from the floor, making two of his five 3-point attempts. He added five assists, one steal, and one block, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 31 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Ivica Zubac scored 18 points and hauled in a game-high 20 rebounds in the LA Clippers’ 96-87 win over the Orlando Magic. Zubac shot 7-10 from the field and made four of his five free throw attempts. He also dished out a team-high five assists (tied with James Harden) and committed just one turnover in 38 minutes of court time.

Milestones