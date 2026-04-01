Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 42 points and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-113 to pick up their 50th win of the season. Doncic shot 13-26 from the field (6-13 on threes) and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds and swiped a game-high two steals (tied with five others) in 34 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Duren scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 127-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Duren was amazingly efficient, going 12-13 from the floor and 7-7 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a team-high nine rebounds, three assists, and one block in 35 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Deni Avdija scored 28 points to go with game highs of 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 114-104 win over the LA Clippers. Avdija went 8-15 from the field and 11-12 from the free throw line. He logged a team-high 34 minutes played.

Milestones

Doncic reached 15,000 career points, making him the third-youngest (27 years and 31 days) and the sixth-fastest (513 games) player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Lakers’ LeBron James appeared in his 1,229th regular season or postseason win, breaking a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most such games in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar still holds the mark for most regular season wins with 1,074, 29 more than James.

Devin Booker (34 points) reached 18,000 career points in the Phoenix Suns’ 115-111 loss to the Orlando Magic. At 29 years and 152 days old, he’s the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Suns’ Royce O’Neale (4-7 on threes) made his 200th 3-pointer of the season, the first time he’s attained that milestone. He’s the sixth player in franchise history to reach that mark, and the second Sun to do so this season (Collin Gillespie).

Reed Sheppard (4-7 on threes) hit his 200th triple of the season in the Houston Rockets’ 111-94 win over the New York Knicks. At 21 years and 280 days old, he’s the youngest player in franchise history and the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark in a season.

The Cavaliers’ James Harden (2-5 on threes) made his 200th 3-pointer of the season. It’s the eighth time he’s reached that mark, the fourth-most such seasons in NBA history.

The Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan (two offensive rebounds) tied the franchise record for most offensive rebounds in a season, matching Robin Lopez’s 326 offensive boards in 2013-14.

The Los Angeles Lakers became the fifth team to reach 50 wins this season. It’s the 35th 50-win season in franchise history, which ranks second in NBA history behind the Boston Celtics with 38.

The Phoenix Suns (14-46 on threes) broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season. They’ve launched 3,130 shots from beyond the arc, eclipsing the mark of 3,112 set last season.

Streaking

The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (23 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 52 games, tying Jerry West (Feb. 6 to Dec. 7, 1965) for the 20th-longest such streak in NBA history. Over that stretch, he’s averaged 28.8 PPG with 50.4/37.7/89.1 shooting splits.

Doncic has produced 21 straight 20-point games, 18 straight 25-point games, 13 straight 30-point games, and three straight 40-point games. He’s posted figures of 35.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 7.8 APG, and 2.0 SPG over the former span.

Brandon Miller (4-8 on threes) tied the franchise record for most consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer made as the Charlotte Hornets routed the Brooklyn Nets 117-86. He’s hit at least one triple in 53 straight contests, tying LaMelo Ball’s mark (a feat Ball achieved twice).

Miscellany