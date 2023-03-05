Sixers Stop Bucks Streak

James Harden (38 points) and Joel Embiid (31) combined for 69 points as the Philadelphia 76ers stormed back to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 133-130, snapping the Buck’s 16-game winning streak. The Sixers outscored the Bucks 48-31 in the fourth quarter.

Harden and Embiid had 10 assists apiece, becoming just the fifth teammates in NBA history to each record at least 30 points and 10 assists in the same game (a total of six instances):

Oscar Robertson & Jack Twyman (Nov. 21, 1962)

Wilt Chamberlain & Hal Greer (Oct. 30, 1965)

Elgin Baylor & Jerry West (Oct. 27, 1968)

Baylor & West (Feb. 12, 1970)

Phil Ford & Otis Birdsong (Jan. 26, 1979)

Joel Embiid & James Harden (March 4, 2023)

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points, shooting 8-12 from the field and making all eight of his free throw. It’s the second straight game in which Harden, Embiid, and Maxey have each scored at least 25 points. The only other trio in franchise history to each score at least 25 points in consecutive games is Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer, and Chet Walker (Feb. 23 & 25, 1968).

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss. Antetokounmpo was held to 9-21 shooting from the field, but made 16 of his 18 free throw attempts. Antetokounmpo leads the NBA with 26 30-point, 10-rebound games this season, five more such games than any other player (Embiid, 21).

Jrue Holiday scored 26 points and dished out a game-high 13 assists for the Bucks. Holiday shot 9-13 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made all three of his free throws. It’s the fifth time Holiday has recorded a 25-point, 10-assist game this season, matching his single-season high set in 2012-13 when he was an All-Star for the Sixers.

T-Wolves Edge Kings

Led by their starting backcourt of Anthony Edwards (27 points) and Mike Conley (24), the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Sacramento Kings 138-134. The Timberwolves have won three straight games and moved into seventh place in the Western Conference standings, just .001 behind the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks.

Edwards made 10 of his 20 attempts from the field and dished out seven assists, while Conley shot 7-12 from the field and made all six of his free throws. Conley did not commit a turnover or personal foul.

Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson tallied 18 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Anderson shot 7-8 from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts.

The Kings’ Kevin Huerter scored a game-high 29 points in the loss, shooting 11-15 from the field with six 3-pointers made. Huerter’s effective field goal percentage was 93.3%, his third-highest such figure in a 25-point game.

Backcourt mate De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points and dished out seven assists. Fox has scored at least 25 point in each of his last nine games, the longest such streak of his career and the longest such streak by a King since Chris Webber in March 2001 (also nine games). Fox is averaging 33.2 PPG on 56.1% shooting from the field over that span.

The Kings are averaging 136.3 PPG over their last six games. The last team to average at least 136.3 PPG over a six-game span was the Portland Trail Blazers in November 1990.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: