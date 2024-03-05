Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a season-high 38 points, adding 10 rebounds and a team-high seven assists (tied with Collin Sexton) in the Utah Jazz’s 127-115 win over the hapless Washington Wizards. Clarkson is the first nonstarter to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game since Campy Russell on Dec. 30, 1975.

Clarkson went 13-26 from the floor (4-9 on 3-pointers) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He committed just one turnover and one personal foul in a game-high 36 minutes played.

Clarkson now has 13 career 30-point games coming off the bench for the Jazz, breaking a tie with Thurl Bailey for the most such games in franchise history. Clarkson has 17 such games overall (i.e., for all teams), almost double that of any other active player (Tyler Herro, nine).

Second ⭐️

Coby White scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 113-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings. He also dished out a team-high seven assists (tied with Alex Caruso) and grabbed five rebounds.

White made 14 of his 19 shots from the field, including five of his nine 3-point attempts. It’s the 12th time he’s made at least five 3-pointers in a game this season, tying Zach LaVine (three times) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.

Third ⭐️

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 41 points as the Milwaukee Bucks — absent superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo — rallied to defeat the LA Clippers 113-106. The Bucks outscored the Clippers 40-25 in the fourth quarter, with Lillard scoring 10 points while playing all 12 minutes.

Lillard shot 12-22 from the field — including 4-9 from 3-point range — and made all 13 of his free throws. He now has 58 career 40-point games, tying Bob McAdoo for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Milestones

LeBron James tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists as the Los Angeles Lakers knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-104. James increased his career rebound total to 11,057, passing Bill Bridges (11,054) to take over 30th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points in the Bulls’ win over the Kings, going 10-12 from the floor and 11-12 from the free throw line. DeRozan pushed his career total to 8,250 field goals made, passing Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (8,241) and moving into 36th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 43rd straight double-double, scoring 18 points and hauling in a game-high 21 rebounds in a loss to the Bulls. The only players over the last 50 seasons to produce a longer such streak are Kevin Love (53 games) and Moses Malone (51 and 44 games). During the streak, Sabonis is averaging 20.3 PPG, 14.0 RPG, and 8.9 APG with a field goal percentage of 61.5%.

Anthony Davis scored 24 points (7-12 field goals, 10-11 free throws) to go with game highs of 12 rebounds and three blocks in the Lakers’ win over the Thunder. Davis has recorded a double-double while shooting at least 50% from the field in each of his last nine games, matching the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 26.1 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 2.8 BPG over that span, making 58.4% of his field goals and 85.5% of his free throws.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 20 points and recorded a game-high four steals (tied with D’Angelo Russell) in the Thunder’s loss to the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 21 consecutive 20-point games and 57 consecutive 15-point games.

Lillard has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 134 regular season games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. Stephen Curry owns the top two spots with streaks of 268 and 157 games.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Milwaukee Bucks (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (15).

The Wizards’ 15-game losing streak is one shy of the franchise record set in March 2010. They now own the worst record in the NBA at 9-52.

Miscellany