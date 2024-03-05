Three Stars
The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.
First ⭐️
Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a season-high 38 points, adding 10 rebounds and a team-high seven assists (tied with Collin Sexton) in the Utah Jazz’s 127-115 win over the hapless Washington Wizards. Clarkson is the first nonstarter to record at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game since Campy Russell on Dec. 30, 1975.
Clarkson went 13-26 from the floor (4-9 on 3-pointers) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He committed just one turnover and one personal foul in a game-high 36 minutes played.
Clarkson now has 13 career 30-point games coming off the bench for the Jazz, breaking a tie with Thurl Bailey for the most such games in franchise history. Clarkson has 17 such games overall (i.e., for all teams), almost double that of any other active player (Tyler Herro, nine).
Second ⭐️
Coby White scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 113-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings. He also dished out a team-high seven assists (tied with Alex Caruso) and grabbed five rebounds.
White made 14 of his 19 shots from the field, including five of his nine 3-point attempts. It’s the 12th time he’s made at least five 3-pointers in a game this season, tying Zach LaVine (three times) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.
Third ⭐️
Damian Lillard scored a game-high 41 points as the Milwaukee Bucks — absent superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo — rallied to defeat the LA Clippers 113-106. The Bucks outscored the Clippers 40-25 in the fourth quarter, with Lillard scoring 10 points while playing all 12 minutes.
Lillard shot 12-22 from the field — including 4-9 from 3-point range — and made all 13 of his free throws. He now has 58 career 40-point games, tying Bob McAdoo for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Milestones
LeBron James tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-high eight assists as the Los Angeles Lakers knocked off the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-104. James increased his career rebound total to 11,057, passing Bill Bridges (11,054) to take over 30th place on the NBA’s all-time list.
DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points in the Bulls’ win over the Kings, going 10-12 from the floor and 11-12 from the free throw line. DeRozan pushed his career total to 8,250 field goals made, passing Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (8,241) and moving into 36th place on the NBA’s all-time list.
Streaking
Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 43rd straight double-double, scoring 18 points and hauling in a game-high 21 rebounds in a loss to the Bulls. The only players over the last 50 seasons to produce a longer such streak are Kevin Love (53 games) and Moses Malone (51 and 44 games). During the streak, Sabonis is averaging 20.3 PPG, 14.0 RPG, and 8.9 APG with a field goal percentage of 61.5%.
Anthony Davis scored 24 points (7-12 field goals, 10-11 free throws) to go with game highs of 12 rebounds and three blocks in the Lakers’ win over the Thunder. Davis has recorded a double-double while shooting at least 50% from the field in each of his last nine games, matching the longest such streak of his career. He’s averaging 26.1 PPG, 13.4 RPG, and 2.8 BPG over that span, making 58.4% of his field goals and 85.5% of his free throws.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 20 points and recorded a game-high four steals (tied with D’Angelo Russell) in the Thunder’s loss to the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 21 consecutive 20-point games and 57 consecutive 15-point games.
Lillard has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 134 regular season games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. Stephen Curry owns the top two spots with streaks of 268 and 157 games.
Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Milwaukee Bucks (six).
Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (15).
The Wizards’ 15-game losing streak is one shy of the franchise record set in March 2010. They now own the worst record in the NBA at 9-52.
Miscellany
Lillard led the scoring brigade with 41 points last night. He was followed by Clarkson (38), White (37), the Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons (34), DeRozan (33), and the Wizards’ Jordan Poole (32).
Sabonis was the night’s rebounding leader with 21 boards. Next up were the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert (16), the Bucks’ Bobby Portis (season-high 16), and the Jazz’s John Collins (15).
Simons led all playmakers, delivering a career-high 14 assists. The only other player to record double-digit dimes was the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox with 10.
Regarding Simons, only two players in Trail Blazers history have recorded more assists in a 30-point game: Damian Lillard (three times) and Clyde Drexler.
DeRozan became the first player in Bulls history to make at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game with shooting percentages of 80% and 90%, respectively.
Gobert scored a team-high 25 points to go with his game-high 16 rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 119-114 victory over the Trail Blazers, making nine of his 10 shots from the floor. It’s the 30th time Gobert has scored at least 15 points in a game with a field goal percentage of 90%, the most such games in NBA history.
Collins blocked a career-high six shots in Utah’s win over Washington. He also scored 17 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and snagged a game-high 15 rebounds (as noted earlier).
The Wizards have given up an average of 126.7 PPG over their last 15 games, all of which were losses. Only two teams in NBA history have allowed a higher scoring average over a 15-game span, all losses: the 1967-68 San Diego Rockets (an expansion team) and the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs.