Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Holiday shot 13-19 from the field, hitting eight of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a game-high 11 assists, five rebounds, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 32 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 29 points (tied with Pascal Siakam) as the LA Clippers routed the Indiana Pacers 130-107. Leonard went 10-18 from the floor (3-7 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds (tied with Bennedict Mathurin) and swiped one steal in 23 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Chet Holmgren scored a game-high 28 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 103-100 win over the New York Knicks. Holmgren shot 11-19 from the field, sinking six of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He also snagged a team-high eight rebounds in 32 minutes of action.

Milestones

At 35 years and 265 days old, Holiday became the oldest player in Portland Trail Blazers history to record a 30-point, 10-assist game. The previous mark of 32 years and 250 days was set by Damian Lillard on March 22, 2003.

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26 points) moved into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 12,055 career points, passing Seattle SuperSonics legend Jack Sikma.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 124 regular season games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history. He’s just two games shy of matching Wilt Chamberlain’s record 126-game run (Oct. 19, 1961 to Jan. 19, 1963).

Leonard recorded his 39th consecutive 20-point game, the longest such streak of his career and the third-longest such streak in LA Clippers history. He’s averaged 28.8 PPG with 49.7/37.6/89.7 shooting splits over that span.

Jaylen Brown (20 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 22 in the Boston Celtics’ 118-89 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. It’s the longest such streak of his career, a stretch in which he’s averaged 27.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 5.1 APG.

Tyrese Maxey (25 points) scored at least 20 points for the 12th straight game as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Utah Jazz 106-102. He’s posted figures of 29.2 PPG, 6.3 APG, and 2.1 SPG over that run.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Charlotte Hornets (six) and Atlanta Hawks (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (seven) and Utah Jazz (seven).

The Hornets have won by at least 15 points in each of their last six games, tying five other teams for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of eight straight 15-point wins is held by the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets (19-49 on threes) have made 15 or more 3-pointers in seven consecutive games, the second-longest such steak in franchise history. They’ve hit a total of 147 triples in those contests, the most in NBA history over a seven-game span.

Miscellany