Durant, Booker Lead Suns

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 37 points as the Phoenix Suns edged the Dallas Mavericks 130-126. Durant shot 12-17 from the field — including 3-5 from 3-point range — and made 10 of his 11 free throws.

It’s the 45th time Durant has scored at least 30 points with an effective field goal percentage of 75%, the fifth-most such games in NBA history:

86 — Stephen Curry

56 — Charles Barkley

56 — LeBron James

46 — James Harden

45 — Kevin Durant

Teammate Devin Booker scored 36 points, making 15 of his 25 attempts from the field. Durant and Booker are just the third duo in franchise history to each score at least 35 points on 60% shooting from the field in the same game:

Dan Majerle & Kevin Johnson (Nov. 9, 1993)

Shawn Marion & Amar’e Stoudemire (Jan. 21, 2005)

Kevin Durant & Devin Booker (March 5, 2023)

Booker also dished out a game-high 10 assists and grabbed five rebounds. He’s the first player in franchise history to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in three consecutive games.

Booker committed just one turnover, his third straight game with one or fewer errors. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Booker is the only player to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists with one or fewer turnovers in three straight games.

The Mavericks’ Luka Doncic scored a team-high 34 points in the loss, but shot just 8-23 from the field (including 1-9 from 3-point range). Doncic did hit 17 of his 19 free throw attempts, just one off his career high of 18 free throws made.

Backcourt mate Kyrie Irving scored 30 points and dished out a team-high seven assists. It’s the third time in seven games together that Doncic and Irving have each scored at least 30 points. No other backcourt duo has recorded more than two such games this season.

Knicks Outlast Celtics

The New York Knicks won their ninth consecutive game, outlasting the Boston Celtics 131-129 in double overtime. It was the Knicks’ 20th road victory this season, tying the Celtics for the most such wins in the NBA. The Knicks have moved to within one game of the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks have scored at least 109 points in each of their last nine games, including seven games with 120 or more points. They are averaging 124.3 PPG over that span, the franchise’s highest scoring average over a nine-game stretch since the 1988-89 season.

The Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley — starting at point guard in place of the injured Jalen Brunson — was an ironman, playing 55 out of a possible 58 minutes. Quickley scored a career-high 38 points, adding eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks.

Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Knicks, while frontcourt mate RJ Barrett scored 29 points and snagged 11 boards. Randle and Barrett have each scored at least 25 points in the same game eight times this season.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 40 points in the loss, adding 11 rebounds and six assists. It was his 21st career 40-point game, tying Paul Pierce for second on the Celtics’ all-time list. Tatum has recorded 10 40-point games this season. He’s just the second player in franchise history to reach that mark in a single season, joining Larry Bird (1987-88, 11).

Tatum struggled from the field, making just 12 of his 30 attempts (including 6-17 from 3-point range). The only player in franchise history to record a lower field goal percentage in a 40-point game is Paul Pierce on Dec. 1, 2001 (38.2%).

Teammate Jaylen Brown had 29 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 29 times this season, the most such games by a duo since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2002-03 (29).

The Celtics’ Al Horford tallied 20 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, shooting 6-10 from 3-point range. It’s the fifth time he’s made at least five 3-pointers in a game this season. Coming into the season, Horford had recorded just five such games in his entire 15-season career.

Clippers Rally, Defeat Grizzlies

The LA Clippers rallied from a 15-point deficit after three quarters to defeat the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies 135-129. The Clippers outscored the Grizzlies 38-17 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Paul George scored 42 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — both figures game highs — to lead the Clippers. George shot 12-23 from the field and made 14 of his 15 free throw attempts.

Teammate Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and snagged 10 boards. George and Leonard are the first Clippers duo to each record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in the same game since Tom Chambers and Michael Brooks on April 15, 1982.

The Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones had 25 points, 12 assists, and five steals in the loss. Jones is the first player in franchise history to record at least 25 points, 10 assists, and five steals in a game. Jones did not commit a turnover or personal foul. Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Jones and Mookie Blaylock (Jan. 26, 1994) are the only players to record a 25-point, 10-assist, 5-steal game with zero turnovers and zero personal fouls.

The Grizzlies scored 51 points in the third quarter, the second-highest scoring period in franchise history. They scored 55 points in the third quarter on April 9, 2022 versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

SGA Victorious in Return

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a five-game absence, scoring 38 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Utah Jazz 129-119. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10-17 from the field and made 17 of his 19 free throws. It’s the 17th time he’s made at least 10 field goals and 10 free throws in a game this season, the most such games in the NBA.

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams scored a career-high 32 points on 12-15 shooting from the field, also contributing five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Willams is just the third rookie since the ABA-NBA merger to record a 30-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist game with a field goal percentage of at least 80%:

Dino Radja (March 27, 1994)

Grant Hill (April 2, 1995)

Jalen Williams (March 5, 2023)

The only other rookies in franchise history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game are Russell Westbrook (three times) and Kevin Durant (twice).

The Thunder’s Josh Giddey narrowly missed a triple-double, recording 24 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Giddey shot 10-16 from the field, including 4-6 from 3-point range.

Jazz center Walker Kessler scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked five shots, making eight of his 11 attempts from the field. It’s the ninth time he’s blocked at least five shots in a game this season. The last rookies to record at least nine such games in a season are Tim Duncan (14) and Michael Stewart (9), both of whom did so in 1997-98.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: