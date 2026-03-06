Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 38 points and 16 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 121-106 win over the Detroit Pistons, completing a season sweep of the Eastern Conference leaders. Wembanyama shot 12-24 from the field (4-10 on threes) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He also blocked a game-high five shots and did not commit a turnover in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Precious Achiuwa matched his career high with 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Sacramento Kings fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 133-123. Achiuwa was incredibly efficient from the floor, making 12 of his 16 attempts. He added a game-high 12 rebounds, five assists, a team-high two blocks, and one steal in 41 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season, compiling game highs of 28 points (tied with Jamal Murray), 12 rebounds, and 13 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 120-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jokic went 10-15 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 38 minutes of action.

Milestones

The Lakers’ LeBron James (7-11 field goals) increased his career total to 15,842 field goals made, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take over first place on the NBA’s all-time list. James, the league’s career scoring leader, also ranks second in free throws made and sixth in 3-point field goals made.

At 19 years and 74 days old, Cooper Flagg (18 points) became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 115-114 loss to the Orlando Magic. He’s just the ninth teenager in NBA history to score at least 1,000 points in a season.

Kel’el Ware (five steals, seven blocks) became the first player in franchise history to record at least five steals and five blocks in a game as the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-110.

Streaking

The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (26 points, eight assists) recorded his 51st straight game with at least 10 points and five assists, tying Isiah Thomas (March 21, 1984 to Jan. 13, 1985) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Jokic has recorded 13 consecutive 20-point games, and he’s produced at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his last six contests. He’s averaged 27.0 PPG, 14.2 RPG, and 9.6 APG over the former span.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Minnesota Timberwolves (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Brooklyn Nets (10), Washington Wizards (seven), and Dallas Mavericks (five).

Miscellany