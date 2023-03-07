Sixers Outscore Pacers

Joel Embiid scored a game-high 42 points as the Philadelphia 76ers outscored the Indiana Pacers 147-143 in a game that featured 32 lead changes. Embiid shot 11-16 from the field and made all 19 of his free throws, setting a franchise record for most free throws made in a game without a miss. The previous mark of 18 was held by Dolph Schayes (three times).

Teammate James Harden dished out 20 assists, his second 20-assist game of the season. He’s the first player in franchise history to record multiple such games (Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks each have one).

It’s the second time this season Embiid and Harden have recorded a 40-point game and a 20-assist game, respectively, in the same game. They are the first duo in NBA history to produce two such games in a single season.

Harden’s backcourt mate, Tyrese Maxey, scored 24 points on 8-13 shooting from the field (including 6-9 from 3-point range). Maxey has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five games, the longest such streak of his career. Maxey has recorded a field goal percentage of at least 50% in each of those games.

The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton recorded team highs of 39 points and 16 assists in the loss, becoming the first player in franchise history to produce a 35-point, 15-assist game. Haliburton shot 12-19 from the field — including 5-10 from 3-point range — and made all 10 of his free throws.

Cavs Rally, Beat Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 118-114 in overtime, the Cavaliers’ third overtime win against the Celtics this season. The Cavaliers have won an NBA-high seven overtime games this season, and they are the only team in the Eastern Conference without an overtime loss.

It’s the first time in franchise history the Cavaliers have recorded three overtime wins against the same opponent in a single season. On the flip side, it’s the first time in franchise history the Celtics have recorded three overtimes losses to the same team in a single season.

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 40 points and grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. Mitchell made four 3-pointers to raise his season total to 204, tying JR Smith’s franchise record for a single season.

Cavs forward Evan Mobley had 25 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks, shooting 10-14 from the field (71.4%). It’s the first 25-point, 15-rebound game of Mobley’s career. The only other player in franchise history to record such a game before his 22nd birthday is LeBron James (twice).

The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 32 points in the loss, adding 13 rebounds and nine assists. Brown logged 45:06 of playing time, becoming the first Celtic to play at least 45 minutes in consecutive games since Paul Pierce on March 6 & 8, 2009.

Kings Potent Attack

The Sacramento Kings continued to score almost at will, pulling away from the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter of a 123-108 victory. The Kings have won six of their last seven games to improve to 38-26, just a half-game behind the second-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings have scored at least 123 points in each of their last seven games, averaging 134.4 PPG over that span. That’s the highest scoring average over a seven-game span since the Portland Trail Blazers in November 1990.

The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, compiling 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Sabonis ranks third in the NBA in triple-doubles this season, and his 52 double-doubles are five more than any other player (Nikola Jokic, 47).

Teammate Kevin Huerter tallied 25 points, eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Huerter shot 9-16 from the field (including 6-10 from 3-point range) and did not commit a turnover. Huerter has recorded back-to-back 25-point games for just the second time in his career.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points to lead the Pelicans, who have lost six of their last seven games. The Pelicans are just 8-20 since losing Zion Williamson to a hamstring injury in early January.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: