Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Coby White poured in a career-high 44 points as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Orlando Magic 125-123. White shot 16-28 from the field (7-15 on 3-pointers) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also recorded five rebounds and a game-high two steals (tied with four others), committing just one turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 39 points, but the New York Knicks came up short in a 113-109 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Brunson went 13-26 from the floor (but just 1-7 on threes) and 12-13 from the charity stripe. He also dished out a game-high 10 assists in 41 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their 10th win in the last 12 games, scoring a game-high 40 points in a 121-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Curry shot 12-20 from the field (7-13 on 3-pointers) and made all nine of his free throw attempts. He added four rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

Milestones