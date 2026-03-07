Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 44 points in just three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Doncic shot 14-25 from the field (7-14 on threes) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He added a game-high nine rebounds (tied with Jarace Walker), a team-high five assists (tied with Austin Reaves), a game-high three steals (Ben Sheppard), and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 32 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

OG Anunoby scored a season-high 34 points as the New York Knicks routed the Denver Nuggets 142-103. Anunoby went 11-17 from the floor (6-11 on threes) and 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also contributed seven rebounds, five assists, a game-high four steals, and one block in 32 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Tyler Herro scored a season-high 33 points in the Miami Heat’s 128-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Herro shot 11-20 from the field, hitting eight of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded nine rebounds, a game-high nine assists, and one steal, and did not commit a turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Milestones

Doncic scored at least 40 points in a game for the 56th time, tying Dominique Wilkins and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 17th-most such games in NBA history. He also tied Rick Barry for the 18th-most 35-point games in league history with 132.

Jrue Holiday (20 points) reached 17,000 career points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 106-99 loss to the Houston Rockets. He’s the 18th active player and the 110th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

The Denver Nuggets ’ 39-point loss to the Knicks matches their worst home defeat since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. They also fell to the Chicago Bulls by 39 points on Feb. 2, 1998.

The Phoenix Suns (20-58 on threes) set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game as they edged out the New Orleans Pelicans 118-116. The previous mark of 57 attempts was set on Nov. 10, 2024.

Streaking

Kawhi Leonard (30 points) recorded his 40th consecutive 20-point game, but the LA Clippers fell to the San Antonio Spurs 116-112. It’s the longest such streak of his career by 18 games, a stretch in which he’s averaged 28.9 PPG with 49.8/37.2/89.7 shooting splits.

Jalyen Brown (24 points) extended his career-long streak of 20-point games to 23 in the Boston Celtics’ 120-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks. He’s averaged 27.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 5.2 APG over that span.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic (38 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 14 games, a run in which he’s averaged 27.8 PPG, 13.7 RPG, and 9.3 APG with 12 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (15 points) made his season debut, scoring at least 15 points for the 112th straight game. That ties Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 26, 1963 to Dec. 4, 1964) and Jerry West (Jan. 26, 1965 to Nov. 10, 1966) for the 16th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Jalen Brunson (15 assists) became the first New York Knick to record back-to-back 15-assist games since Mark Jackson on Feb. 21 and Feb. 23, 1989.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (eight) and Dallas Mavericks (six).

The Charlotte Hornets (19-52 on threes) have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their last eight games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history set earlier this season (Dec. 22, 2025 to Jan. 5, 2026).

Miscellany