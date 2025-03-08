Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist game, scoring a team-high 31 points to go with game highs of 21 rebounds and 22 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns. Jokic shot 13-22 from the field, making three of his seven 3-point attempts. He also swiped a game-high three steals (tied with Jamal Murray) in 45 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 46 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Charlotte Hornets were edged by the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers 118-117. Bridges went 15-32 from the floor (4-10 on 3-pointers) and 12-13 from the free throw line. He also recorded eight rebounds and a team-high two steals, committing just one turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 34 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 118-109 win over the Utah Jazz. Quickley shot 10-20 from the field (6-13 on 3-pointers) and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He added five rebounds, five assists, and a game-high three steals, committing just one turnover and zero personal fouls in 29 minutes played.

Milestones