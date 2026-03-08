Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jalen Johnson compiled game highs of 35 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists (tied with CJ McCollum) as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-116 to pick up their sixth straight win. Johnson shot 12-19 from the field (2-4 on threes) and 9-9 from the free throw line. He also swiped two steals in 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 27 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 113-99 win over the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo went 9-14 from the floor and 9-15 from the charity stripe. He added nine rebounds, eight assists, and a game-high four steals, posting a game-high rating of plus-23 points in just 27 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 28 points to lead the LA Clippers to a 123-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Leonard shot 8-15 from the field and 12-14 from the free throw line. He also contributed five rebounds and a team-high two steals (tied with three others), and did not commit either a turnover or a personal foul in 28 minutes played.

Milestones

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey (3-7 on threes) became the fastest player in franchise history to make 200 threes in a season. He reached that mark in 61 games, five fewer than the previous record of 66 games he shared with JJ Redick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-97 to become the first team to reach 50 wins this season. It’s the first time the franchise has posted three straight 50-win seasons since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Streaking

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (27 points) recorded his 125th consecutive 20-point game to move within one game of tying Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history. Chamberlain’s record run started Oct. 19, 1961 and ended Jan. 20, 1963, when he was ejected less than five minutes into the game.

Leonard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 41 games, the longest such streak of his career (by 19 games) and the third-longest such streak in LA Clippers history. He’s averaged 28.8 PPG with 49.8/36.8/89.5 shooting splits over that stretch.

Maxey (31 points) produced his 13th straight 20-point game, the third-longest such streak of his career. Over that span, he’s posted figures of 29.3 PPG, 6.2 APG, and 2.2 SPG.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Atlanta Hawks (six) and Oklahoma City Thunder (five).

Miscellany