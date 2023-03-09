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Quick Hitters

Some notes from around the NBA:

Devin Booker scored a game-high 44 points in just 28 minutes of action as the Phoenix Suns routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101. Booker shot 17-23 from the field — including 6-10 from 3-point range — and made four of his five free throws. He became the first player in franchise history to score at least 35 points in four consecutive games.

Trae Young scored 28 points on 11-14 shooting from the field, adding 10 assists and three steals to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 122-120 win over the Washington Wizards. It’s the 25th time Young has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game this season, five more such games than any other player. The Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 43 points in the loss, shooting 17-22 from the field with seven 3-pointers made. Porzingis is the first listed 7-footer in NBA history to record multiple games with at least 40 points and five 3-pointers made in a season.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, and one monster dunk in the LA Clippers’ 108-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Since scoring a season-low six points on January 5, Leonard has averaged 28.2 PPG with shooting percentages of 52.7% from the field, 50.0% from 3-point range, and 90.7% from the free throw line over his last 23 games.