Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum netted a game-high 40 points as the Boston Celtics halted the Los Angeles Lakers’ eight-game winning streak with a 111-101 victory. Tatum shot 12-28 from the field (6-16 on 3-pointers) and 10-12 from the free throw line. He also produced team highs of 12 rebounds and eight assists to go with two steals and one block in 45 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded game highs of 37 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Orlando Magic 111-109. Antetokounmpo went 15-23 from the floor and 7-11 from the charity stripe. He added four assists and one steal, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 35 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jordan Poole scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 118-117 win over the Toronto Raptors. Poole shot 12-20 from the field, sinking seven of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed a team-high five assists, three steals, and one block in 31 minutes played.

Milestones