Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 29 points as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Houston Rockets 145-120 to pick up their 15th win in the last 16 games. The efficient Wembanyama went 9-13 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of eight rebounds, four blocks, and two steals (tied with Julian Champagnie) in 30 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Paolo Banchero scored a game-high 33 points in the Orlando Magic’s 130-91 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks. Banchero shot a sizzling 12-16 from the floor, hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. He added five rebounds, three assists, and one block, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 29 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Scoot Henderson scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 131-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Henderson went 10-15 from the field (3-7 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed six assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block, and did not commit a turnover in 26 minutes of action.

Milestones

Russell Westbrook (23 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his NBA-record 208th career triple-double in the Sacramento Kings’ 126-110 win over the Chicago Bulls. He reached 9,000 career rebounds in the process, becoming the first guard in league history to attain that milestone.

Devin Booker (15-15 free throws) broke the franchise record for most career free throws made in the Phoenix Suns’ 111-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. His 3,858 makes are seven more than the previous record holder, Kevin Johnson.

Bam Adebayo (24 points) reached 10,000 career points as the Miami Heat defeated the Detroit Pistons 121-110. He’s the second player in franchise history to attain that milestone, joining Dwyane Wade.

Luke Kennard (3-7 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-97 win over the New York Knicks. He owns the highest career 3-point field goal percentage (44.3%) among the 181 players in NBA history who have reached that mark.

Josh Giddey (15 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded his 16th career triple-double with the Chicago Bulls, breaking a tie with Scottie Pippen for second place on the franchise’s all-time list. Michael Jordan is the career leader with 28 triple-doubles.

Streaking

Jaylen Brown (23 points) extended his career-long streak of 20-point games to 24 as the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-98. He’s averaged 27.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 5.3 APG over that stretch.

The Lakers’ Luka Doncic (35 points) has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 10 games, including seven straight 25-point contests. He’s posted figures of 31.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 7.7 APG over the former span.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (20 points) scored at least 15 points for the 113th consecutive game, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 26, 1963 to Dec. 4, 1964) and Jerry West (Jan. 26, 1965 to Nov. 10, 1966) for the 16th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Tatum (2-9 on threes) has made at least one 3-pointer in 58 straight games, snapping a tie with Isaiah Thomas (Dec. 3, 2016 to April 12, 2017) for the second-longest such streak in Boston Celtics history. Derrick White holds the franchise record with a 3-point steak of 77 games.

The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham (26 points, 10 assists) recorded his 52nd consecutive 10-point, 5-assist game, breaking a tie with Isiah Thomas (March 21, 1984 to Jan. 13, 1985) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Miami Heat (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Indiana Pacers (nine), Washington Wizards (eight), and Dallas Mavericks (seven).

The Charlotte Hornets (15-45 on threes) have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their last nine games, snapping a tie for the longest such streak in franchise history. The previous mark of eight straight games with at least 15 triples was set earlier this season (Dec. 22, 2025 to Jan. 5, 2026).

Miscellany