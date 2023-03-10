King Domantas

Domantas Sabonis produced team-high figures of 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Sacramento Kings held off the New York Knicks 122-117. Sabonis has recorded an NBA-leading 53 double-doubles this season, and his nine triple-doubles rank third.

Sabonis shot 9-15 from the field (60.0%) and made six of his eight free throws. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record back-to-back triple-doubles with a field goal percentage of at least 60%, joining Oscar Robertson (twice).

Teammate De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points on 9-16 shooting from the field, adding seven assists and three steals. Fox has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 10 games, averaging 32.2 PPG and 6.9 APG with a field goal percentage of 56.1% over that span.

Sacramento’s Malik Monk came off the bench to tally 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists in just 20 minutes of action. The last King to record at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 20 or fewer minutes played was Bobby Jackson on April 20, 2005.

The Kings have won seven of their last eight games, scoring at least 120 points in each of those games. That ties the franchise record for most consecutive 120-point games set in November 1962, when they were known as the Cincinnati Royals. Leaguewide, the last team to record at least eight such games in a row in a single season was the Denver Nuggets in March & April, 1984 (9).

The Kings are averaging 132.9 PPG over that span. The only team over the last 30 seasons with a higher scoring average over an eight-game span is the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors (133.6).

Knicks starting forwards RJ Barrett (25 points) and Julius Randle (23) combined for 48 points in the loss, but both players shot less than 40% from the field (39.1% and 36.4%, respectively). Randle added 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The Knicks’ Josh Hart came off the bench to contribute nine points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Eight of Hart’s rebounds came off the offensive boards, a new career high.

Bucks Continue to Roll

The Bucks picked up their 19th win in their last 20 games, downing the Brooklyn Nets 118-113. The Bucks have averaged 123.9 PPG over that stretch, their highest scoring average over a 20-game span since the 1970-71 season. The only teams in NBA history to record a higher scoring average over a 20-game span in which they won at least 19 games are the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers and 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers, both of whom won the NBA Finals.

Bucks center Brook Lopez fell one block shy of a triple-double, posting 24 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high nine blocks. The only players in franchise history to record more blocks in a single game are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Nov. 3, 1973) and Larry Sanders (Nov,. 30, 2012), both with 10.

Frontcourt mate Bobby Portis produced team highs of 28 points and 13 rebounds, making 11 of his 15 shots from the field (73.3%). Portis has recorded a career-high 32 double-doubles this season, tied for the eighth-most such games in the NBA.

Nets reserves accounted for 98 of the team’s 113 points, the highest point total by a team’s bench players since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71. On the flip side, the 15 points scored by Brooklyn’s starters are the fewest since the Detroit Pistons’ starting five scored just 13 points on April 16, 2008.

Patty Mills led the Nets’ bench unit with 23 points on 8-16 shooting from the field. Fellow reserve guard Cam Thomas scored 21 points, making seven of his 13 attempts from the field.

Haliburton Paces Indiana

Tyrese Haliburton scored a team-high 29 points and dished out a career-high 19 assists as the Indiana Pacers escaped with a 134-125 overtime win over the Houston Rockets. The Pacers improved to 28-26 when Haliburton plays this season, but have lost 11 of the 13 games he’s missed.

Haliburton has tallied 69 points and 35 assists over his last two games. He’s just the third player in NBA history to record at least 65 points and 35 assists over a two-game span, joining Oscar Robertson and Nate Archibald. At 23 years and eight days old, Haliburton is the youngest player to achieve the feat.

Teammate Buddy Hield scored 17 points with five 3-pointers made. Hield has made at least five 3-pointers in a game 25 times this season, the most such games in the NBA. It’s the third time he’s recorded at least 25 such games in a season. Only Stephen Curry has produced more such seasons:

6 — Stephen Curry

3 — Buddy Hield

2 — James Harden

1 — Damian Lillard

The Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. scored 30 points and snagged 12 rebounds, becoming the first teenager in franchise history to record a 30-point, 10-rebound game. Smith Jr. is the 10th teenager in NBA history to record such a game. Only four of those players did so at a younger age than Smith Jr. (19 years, 300 days):

LeBron James (4 times)

Jalen Duren

Kevin Durant

Luol Deng

The Rockets dropped to 15-51 with the loss, the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst recored in the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 15-52). They’ve lost 28 games on the road this season, the most such losses in the NBA.

Quick Hitters

Some other notes from around the NBA: