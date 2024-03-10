Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic recorded his sixth straight 30-point triple-double, compiling 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks routed the Detroit Pistons 142-124. He shot 13-24 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line, adding three steals and two blocks in a game-high 37 minutes played.

Doncic broke a tie with Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history. He also became the first player in NBA history to record five straight 35-point triple-doubles. No other player has produced more than three such games in a row.

Doncic is averaging 36.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 10.5 APG over his last 24 games. He’s the only player in NBA history to average a 35-point triple-double over a 24-game span.

Second ⭐️

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points to go with 10 rebounds and a team-high six assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Phoenix Suns fell to the Boston Celtics 117-110. At 35 years and 162 days old, he’s the third-oldest player in NBA history to record at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game, trailing only Michael Jordan (38 years, 317 days) and LeBron James (38 years).

Durant shot 18-26 from the floor, making four of his seven 3-point attempts. He now has 1,989 career 3-pointers made, passing Jason Kidd (1,988) and moving into 16th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

It was the 70th 40-point game of Durant’s career, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Rick Barry for the ninth-most such games in NBA history. He’s recorded five 40-point games this season, tying Michael Jordan (2001-02) and James (2022-23) for the second-most such games in a single season by a player age 35 years or older.

Third ⭐️

Jamal Murray matched his season high with 37 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 142-121 blowout win over the Utah Jazz. He made 13 of his 21 field goal attempts, including six out of nine from 3-point range. Murray added seven assists and two steals, committing just one turnover in a team-high 37 minutes of action.