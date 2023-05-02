Nuggets Rally Behind Jokic

Nikola Jokic recorded game highs of 39 points and 16 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets rallied to defeat the Phoenix Suns 97-87 in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0 as the teams head to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

Jokic also dished out five assists, the third straight game in which he’s recorded at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists. Jokic is one of only five players in NBA history to record at least three such playoff games in a row (a total of eight instances):

5 — Tim Duncan (May 19-27, 2003)

4 — Wilt Chamberlain (April 11-17, 1968)

3 — Bill Russell (April 8-11, 1968)

3 — Chamberlain (April 5-11, 1967)

3 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 11-17, 1970)

3 — Abdul-Jabbar (April 14-18, 1971)

3 — Abdul-Jabbar (March 28–April 1, 1972)

3 — Nikola Jokic (April 25–May 1, 2023)

Jokic made 17 of his 30 attempts from the field (56.7%). It’s the most field goals Jokic has attempted in any game this season, regular season or postseason. He also matched his season high for field goals made in a game.

Teammate Jamal Murray struggled from the field, misfiring on 12 of his 15 shots, including all nine of his 3-pointers. Murray set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a playoff game without a make. It wasn’t all bad for Murray, who handed out a game-high eight assists and did not commit a personal foul in his 39 minutes.

The Nuggets trailed the Suns 42-40 at halftime, matching the fewest points they’ve scored in a first half in any game this season (regular season included). The Nuggets scored 10 straight points spanning the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter to take a lead they never relinquished.

The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a team-high 35 points in the loss, adding six assists and five rebounds. Booker shot 14-29 from the floor, including 4-8 from 3-point range.

Booker has scored at least 25 points in each of his last seven playoff games, breaking a tie with Steve Nash (May 13-24, 2005) and Kevin Durant (April 16-29, 2023) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

Speaking of Durant, he scored 24 points but was held to 10-27 shooting from the field. That included a 2-12 performance from 3-point range, the most 3-pointers he’s ever missed in a playoff game.

The Harden Way

With MVP finalist Joel Embiid sitting out with a knee injury, James Harden took over, matching his playoff career high with 45 points as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics 119-115 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The teams will remain in Boston for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Harden shot 17-30 from the field — including 7-14 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throws. Harden also distributed a team-high six assists and recorded two steals.

Harden’s first 45-point playoff game came with the Houston Rockets on May 25, 2015 versus the Golden State Warriors. That gap of 2,898 days between 45-point playoff games is the largest in NBA history:

2,898 — James Harden

2,583 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2,544 — Hakeem Olajuwon

1,811 — Kobe Bryant

1,811 — Dirk Nowitzki

Backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points but shot just 10-24 from the field, including 2-9 on 3-pointers. Maxey also recorded a game-high four steals, one more than the Celtics’ team total.

The Sixers’ P.J. Tucker played 37 minutes but did not attempt a field goal or free throw. It’s the most minutes played in a playoff game in NBA history by a player who did not attempt a shot from the floor or the free throw line.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 39 points in the loss, adding 11 rebounds and five assists. It’s the fifth time he’s recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game. The only other players in franchise history to reach that mark are Larry Bird (19) and John Havlicek (7).

Tatum shot 14-25 from the field — including 4-5 from 3-point range — and hit seven of his eight free throws. Tatum made just three of his 10 field goal attempts in the second half after shooting a blistering 11-15 from the floor in the first half.

Teammate Jaylen Brown scored 23 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. It’s the 28th time Tatum and Brown have each scored at least 20 points in the same playoff game, tying Larry Bird and Dennis Johnson for the third-most such games in franchise history by a duo.

The Celtics shot 44-75 from the field with 10 3-pointers made, an effective field goal percentage of 65.3%. That’s the highest such figure in a loss in NBA postseason history:

65.3% — Boston Celtics (May 1, 2023)

65.0% — Brooklyn Nets (April 15, 2023)

64.3% — Milwaukee Bucks (April 17, 2018)

63.4% — Los Angeles Clippers (May 2, 2012)

63.3% — LA Clippers (April 20, 2023)

Note that three of the five games above occurred during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics were whistled for just 10 personal fouls. They became the first team in NBA history to lose a playoff game in which they shot at least 55% from the field and committed 10 or fewer personal fouls.