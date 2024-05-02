Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 35 points and 10 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 123-93 rout of the LA Clippers in Game 5 of their Western Conference First Round series. Dallas will head home with a 3-2 lead and a chance to end the series Friday night.

Doncic shot 14-26 from the floor and made all five of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Dereck Lively II) and committed just two turnovers in a game-high 39 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Derrick White scored a game-high 25 points (tied with teammate Jaylen Brown) as the Boston Celtics closed out the Miami Heat with a 118-84 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Boston awaits the winner of the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.

White went 8-13 from the field, hitting five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also collected five rebounds and was charged with only one turnover in 29 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Sam Hauser came off the bench to score a playoff career-high 17 points in just 20 minutes played in the Celtics’ demolition of the Heat. Hauser shot 6-10 from the floor, sinking five of his eight 3-point attempts. He established new playoff career highs for field goals made and attempted as well as 3-pointers made and attempted. Hauser also snagged five rebounds and did not commit a turnover or a personal foul.