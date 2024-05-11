Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic compiled game highs of 24 points (tied with teammate Jamal Murray), 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals (tied with Murray), and three blocks as the Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Minnesota still leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 in Minneapolis Sunday night.

Jokic went 10-18 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line. The Nuggets were plus-30 in his 38 minutes played after posting figures of minus-12 and minus-16 in Games 1 and 2, respectively.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton produced game highs of 35 points (tied with Donte DiVincenzo) and seven assists in the Indiana Pacers’ 111-106 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Game 4 will take place in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon, with the Knicks holding a 2-1 series edge.

Haliburton went 14-26 from the floor, hitting six of his 16 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a game-high two steals (tied with Josh Hart) and just two turnovers in his 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Donte DiVincenzo scored a playoff career-high 35 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Pacers. He shot 12-26 from the field — including 7-11 on 3-pointers — and made all four of his free throws. DiVincenzo was charged with just one turnover in his game-high 44 minutes played.

Milestones

Jokic is just the fifth player to post game highs (either outright or tied) in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks in a playoff game since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74. He joins LeBron James (twice), Kawhi Leonard (twice), Jimmy Butler, and Kevin Durant.

The Knicks’ Josh Hart grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds, all of them on defense, setting a franchise record for most defensive rebounds in a playoff game (the statistic has been tracked since 1973-74). He surpassed the previous mark of 17 held by Charles Oakley (May 12, 1990).

DiVincenzo tied the Knicks’ franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with seven. He shares the mark with Derek Harper (May 4, 1995) and John Starks (May 11, 1995).

Haliburton matched the Pacers’ franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a playoff game with 16. He tied Reggie Miller, who made just three of his 16 attempts from long range on May 11, 1999 versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Streaking

DiVincenzo has made at least five 3-pointers in each of his last four games. He’s the fourth player in NBA postseason history to record at least four such games in a row, joining Klay Thompson (seven games), Stephen Curry (four distinct streaks, high of six games), and Donovan Mitchell (five games).

Jalen Brunson recorded team highs of 26 points and six assists in the Knicks’ loss to the Pacers. Brunson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 20 playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise history. He’s averaging 30.9 PPG and 6.7 APG over that span.

Brunson has recorded at least 20 points and five assists in nine consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise postseason history. He’s the sixth player in NBA history to open a postseason with nine such games in a row, joining Michael Jordan (1990 & 1991), James Harden (2015), John Wall (2017), LeBron James (2018), and Trae Young (2021).

Miscellany