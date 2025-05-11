Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Julius Randle recorded his first career playoff triple-double, compiling 24 points, 10 rebounds, and a game-high 12 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 102-97 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference Semifinals series. Randle also swiped a game-high three steals in 40 minutes of action. He shot 10-23 from the field, making just one of his six 3-point attempts.

Second ⭐️

Jonathan Kuminga scored a playoff-career-high 30 points in the Warriors’ loss to the Timberwolves. Kuminga went 11-18 from the floor (3-4 on threes) and 5-6 from the charity stripe. He added six rebounds, three assists, and a team-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score a playoff-career-high 23 points in the Boston Celtics’ 115-93 rout of the New York Knicks, cutting New York’s lead to 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Pritchard shot 8-16 from the field, hitting five of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also grabbed four rebounds and swiped one steal in 35 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones