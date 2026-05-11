Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in a game-high 36 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-109 to even their Western Conference Semifinals series at two games apiece. Edwards shot 13-22 from the field (3-5 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and swiped one steal in 40 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Miles McBride scored a playoff career-high 25 points in the New York Knicks’ series-clinching 144-114 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. McBride went 7-10 from the floor, with all of his makes coming from 3-point range. He also recorded four rebounds, one steal, zero turnovers, and zero personal fouls in 29 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Dylan Harper came off the bench to score a team-high 24 points (tied with De’Aaron Fox), but it wasn’t enough in the Spurs’ loss to the Timberwolves. Harper was very efficient, going 8-11 from the field and 7-7 from the free throw line. He also snagged seven rebounds and pilfered a game-high three steals (tied with Fox) in 27 minutes played.

Milestones

The New York Knicks tied the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with 25. The Cleveland Cavaliers (May 4, 2016) and the Milwaukee Bucks (April 19, 2023) have also hit 25 triples in a postseason contest.

The Knicks set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in any game, regular season or postseason. The previous mark of 24 triples was set on Oct. 22, 2021 versus the Orlando Magic.

The Knicks broke the franchise record for most points scored in a playoff game with 144. The previous mark of 140 points had been set earlier in these playoffs, on April 30 versus the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks have outscored their opponents by 194 points in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the largest such difference in league history over any 10-game postseason span. They easily outpaced the previous mark of 171 points set by the Golden State Warriors from April 24 to June 1, 2017.

The Philadelphia 76ers became the first team in NBA history to lose four games by 30 or more points in a single postseason. They had been tied with the Denver Nuggets, who recorded three such losses in last year’s playoffs.

Streaking

The Sixers’ Paul George hit one triple, extending his streak of playoff games with at least one 3-pointer made to 54. That ties Klay Thompson (June 4, 2017 to May 7, 2022) for the second-longest such streak in NBA postseason history, trailing only Stephen Curry’s record 132-game run.

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson tallied 22 points, the 52nd consecutive playoff game in which he’s scored at least 15 points. He tied Luka Doncic (Aug. 23, 2020 to April 30, 2025) for the 14th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Brunson has scored in double figures in 52 straight playoff games with the Knicks (62 in a row overall), tying Walt Frazier (April 27, 1970 to March 29, 1974) for the longest such streak in franchise postseason history.

The Knicks set a franchise record with their seventh consecutive playoff win. The previous high of six wins in a row was set in the 1999 NBA Playoffs (May 16–30).

The Knicks have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 19 playoff games, the longest such streak in franchise postseason history by three games.

Miscellany