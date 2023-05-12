Nuggets Advance in Rout

The Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference Finals with a 125-100 rout of the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of their semifinal series. The Nuggets await the winner of the other conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets opened up a 30-point halftime lead, scoring 81 points. That’s the most points ever scored in the first half of an NBA playoff game by a road team:

81 — Denver Nuggets (May 11, 2023)

80 — Los Angles Lakers (Aug. 24, 2020*)

79 — Los Angeles Lakers (May 17, 1985)

77 — Milwaukee Bucks (March 30, 1970)

77 — Toronto Raptors (Aug. 23, 2020*)

* Game played in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic recorded game highs of 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. He became the third player in NBA history to be the outright leader in all three categories in back-to-back playoff games (a total of four instances):

LeBron James (April 24 & 26, 2009)

Russell Westbrook (April 23 & 25, 2017)

James (May 25 & 27, 2018)

Nikola Jokic (May 9 & 11, 2023)

It’s the sixth time Jokic has been the outright leader in points, rebounds, and assists in a playoff game. The only player in NBA history with more such games is LeBron James (15).

Jokic shot 13-18 from the field (72.2%) and made all six of his free throws. Jokic is the third player in NBA postseason history to record back-to-back triple-doubles in which he shot at least 60% from the field (a total of four instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (March 22 & 24, 1967)

Chamberlain (April 11 & 14, 1967)

Magic Johnson (June 3 & 6, 1984)

Nikola Jokic (May 9 & 11, 2023)

For the series, Jokic averaged 34.5 PPG, 13.2 RPG, and 10.3 APG, shooting 59.4% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range, and 85.4% from the free throw line. He’s just the third player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double in a playoff series, joining Russell Westbrook (2017 Western Conference First Round) and LeBron James (2017 NBA Finals).

Jokic has totals of 338 points, 141 rebounds, and 107 assists through 11 games in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The only other player in NBA history to record at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists through his first 11 games of a postseason is Oscar Robertson in 1963.

Teammate Jamal Murray, who was listed as questionable before the game with an illness, scored 26 points. Murray shot 7-16 from the field — including 4-7 from 3-point range — and hit all eight of his free throws. Murray also recorded a game-high four steals.

Murray’s backcourt partner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, matched his playoff career high with 21 points on 7-11 shooting from the floor. Caldwell-Pope scored all of his points in the first half, 17 of them in the opening period.

The Suns’ Cameron Payne scored a team-high 31 points in the loss, his first career 30-point game (regular season or postseason). Payne shot a blistering 12-16 from the field, including 7-9 from 3-point range.

Suns All-Star Devin Booker had his worst offensive game of the postseason, scoring just 12 points on 4-13 shooting from the field (30.8%). That broke a streak of 10 straight 25-point playoff games for Booker, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Fellow All-Star Kevin Durant scored 23 points, but was held to 8-19 shooting from the field (42.1%). Durant did not attempt a 3-pointer for the first time in his postseason career.

Celtics Force Game 7

Facing an elimination game on the road, the Boston Celtics rallied in the forth quarter to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The teams will head to Boston for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum overcame three horrific quarters shooting the ball to score 16 of the Celtics’ 24 points in the final period. Tatum had made just one of his 13 shots from the field through the first three quarters, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Tatum finished the game with 19 points, adding nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart scored a team-high 22 points on 8-15 shooting from the floor. He also dished out a team-high seven assists, snagged seven rebounds, and recorded two steals.

The Celtics’ Robert Williams III got his first start of the postseason, tallying 10 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes. Williams III and Smart each recorded a game-high plus-minus of +18.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid tied for game-high scoring honors with 26 points in the loss, shooting 9-19 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line. Embiid also hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and blocked a game-high three shots.

Teammate Tyrese Maxey also scored 26 points, grabbed five rebounds, and recorded a game-high three steals (tied). Maxey shot 9-20 from the floor and made five of his six free throws.

It’s the second time Embiid and Maxey have each scored at least 25 points in the same game this postseason. The last Sixers duo to recored multiple such games in a postseason was Charles Barkley and Hersey Hawkins in 1990.

Sixers guard James Harden continued his up-and-down postseason, making just four of his 16 attempts from the field, including an 0-6 performance from 3-point range. Harden also committed a game-high five turnovers.

It’s the fifth time in the last nine games Harden has shot 25% or worse from the field on 10 or more attempts. The last player to record five such games in a nine-game playoff span was Bob Cousy in 1960 (March 18–April 3).

The Celtics and Sixers will face off in a Game 7 for the eighth time, the most such matchups in NBA history. The Celtics have won five of the previous seven games: