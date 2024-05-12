Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum compiled game highs of 33 points (tied with Donovan Mitchell), 13 rebounds, and six assists (tied with Darius Garland) as the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-93 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The Celtics will take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 Monday night in Cleveland.

Tatum shot just 11-25 from the field (2-8 on 3-pointers), but sank all nine of his free throw attempts. He had a rating of plus-8 in a team-high 42 minutes played after posting a figure of minus-22 in Game2.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 33 points (tied with Tatum) in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Celtics. Mitchell went 12-22 from the floor, hitting seven of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and a game-high two steals in 43 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored 22 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 105-101 in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. The teams will face off again Monday night in Dallas with the Mavericks holding a 2-1 series lead.

Doncic shot 7-17 from the field and 7-10 from the free throw line. He also recorded five assists and a game-high two steals (tied with two others), committing just one personal foul in 40 minutes of action.