Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 21 points (tied with Darius Garland) in just 21 minutes played as the Indiana Pacers routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-109 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Siakam was red-hot from the field, sinking nine of his 10 attempts. He added six rebounds, three assists, and one steal, posting a game-best rating of plus-29 points.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 92-87 victory over the Denver Nuggets, squaring their Western Conference Semifinals series at two games apiece. Gilgeous-Alexander also contributed six rebounds, a game-high six assists (tied with Aaron Gordon), and two steals in 38 minutes of action. He went 8-19 from the floor and 9-12 from the charity stripe.

Third ⭐️

Myles Turner scored 20 points and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds in the Pacers’ win over the Cavaliers. Turner shot 7-13 from the field, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts. He committed just one turnover and recorded a rating of plus-24 points in 22 minutes of court time.

Milestones