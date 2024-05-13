Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Aaron Gordon scored 27 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107 in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. The teams head back to Denver for Game 5 Tuesday night with the series knotted at two games apiece.

Gordon shot 11-12 from the field (2-2 on 3-pointers) and made all three of his free throw attempts. He added a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Nikola Jokic), six assists, and a game-high two blocks (tied with teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) in his team-high 41 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards scored a playoff career-high 44 points in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Nuggets. Edwards went 16-25 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and hit seven of his eight free throws. He also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and a team-high two steals in his game-high 45 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 35 points — 16 of them in the fourth quarter — as the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves. Jokic made 15 of his 26 field goal attempts, adding a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Gordon), seven assists, and a game-high three steals in 39 minutes of playing time.