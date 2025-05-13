Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 39 points and dished out a game-high 12 assists as the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 121-113 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Brunson shot 14-25 from the field (4-8 on 3-pointers) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed five rebounds and committed just one turnover in 40 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 42 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks. Tatum went 16-28 from the floor, hitting seven of his 16 attempts from 3-point range. He added a team-high eight rebounds, four assists, a game-high four steals (tied with Mikal Bridges), and a game-high two blocks in 40 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Julius Randle scored a game-high 31 points (also a playoff career high) as the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off the Golden State Warriors 117-110 to go up 3-1 in their Western Conference Semifinals series. Randle shot 11-21 from the field (4-8 on threes) and 5-6 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes of court time.

Milestones