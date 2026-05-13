Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 27 points as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-97 to take a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference Semifinals series. Wembanyama shot 9-16 from the field (2-5 on threes) and 7-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high 17 rebounds, five assists, and a game-high three blocks in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Keldon Johnson came off the bench to score 21 points in the Spurs’ win over the Timberwolves. Johnson was very efficient, going 8-11 from the floor and 4-5 from the charity stripe. He also swiped a team-high two steals (tied with three others) and blocked one shot in just 22 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Stephon Castle scored 17 points as the Spurs blew out the Timberwolves. Castle made eight of his 11 attempts from the field. He added a game-high six assists, four rebounds, a team-high two steals (tied with three others), and one block in 27 minutes played.

Milestones

At 22 years and 128 days old, Wembanyama became the third-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game. He trails Magic Johnson (20 years, 276 days) and Luka Doncic (21 years, 177 days).

Streaking

The San Antonio Spurs have scored at least 100 points in each of their last 10 playoff games, the franchise’s second-longest such streak since joining the NBA in 1976. They recorded 21 straight 100-point playoff games from May 2, 1982 to April 26, 1985.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost consecutive road playoff games by 20 or more points for the first time in franchise history. The dropped a 133-95 decision to the Spurs in Game 2.

Miscellany