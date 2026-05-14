Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Max Strus came off the bench to score 20 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 117-113 in overtime to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Strus shot an efficient 6-8 from the field, with all of his attempts coming from 3-point range. He also recorded eight rebounds, one steal, and one block in 36 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored a game-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough in the Pistons’ loss to the Cavaliers. Cunningham went 13-27 from the floor (6-10 on threes) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high nine assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 48 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

James Harden scored a team-high 30 points in the Cavaliers’ win over the Pistons. Harden shot 8-21 from the field (3-10 on threes) and 11-14 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, six assists, a game-high three blocks (tied with two others), and one steal in 43 minutes of action.

Milestones

Harden appeared in his 185th career playoff game, breaking a tie with Robert Parish for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time list. He recorded his 70th career 25-point playoff game, tying John Havlicek for the 15th-most such games in postseason history.

It wasn’t all good for Harden, who committed six turnovers to raise his playoff career total to 648. He passed Kobe Bryant to move into fourth place on the NBA’s postseason career leaderboard (individual turnovers have been tracked since the 1977-78 season).

Streaking

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell hit a triple late in the fourth quarter after an 0-7 start from beyond the arc, extending his streak of playoff games with at least 3-pointer made to 32. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history by 12 games.

Miscellany