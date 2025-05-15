Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Derrick White scored a game-high 34 points as the Boston Celtics routed the New York Knicks 127-102, cutting New York’s lead to 3-2 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. White shot 9-16 from the field (7-13 on 3-pointers) and 9-11 from the free throw line. He also blocked three shots, posting a rating of plus-26 points in 40 minutes of court time.

Second ⭐️

Julius Randle produced game highs of 29 points and eight rebounds (tied with Rudy Gobert) in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ series-clinching 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Randle was incredibly efficient from the floor, hitting 13 of his 18 attempts. He also dished out five assists and committed just one personal foul in 43 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and delivered a game-high 12 assists (also a playoff career high) to help the Celtics stay alive versus the Knicks. Brown shot 9-17 from the field, making three of his five 3-point attempts. He also grabbed eight rebounds and swiped one steal in 37 minutes of action.

Milestones