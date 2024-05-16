Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double, compiling game highs of 31 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds (tied with two others) in the Dallas Mavericks’ 104-92 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinals series. Dallas will head home with a chance to close out the series in Game 6 Saturday night.

Doncic made 12 of his 22 field goal attempts, sinking five shots from 3-point range. He posted a rating of plus-13 points in his team-high 41 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jayson Tatum produced team highs of 25 points and nine assists as the Boston Celtics eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 113-98 victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The Celtics move on to the conference finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, where they will face either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.

Tatum shot 9-16 from the floor — including 3-7 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded a game-high four steals, committing just one turnover in a team-high 43 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Al Horford scored 22 points and hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds in the Celtics’ series-clinching win over the Cavaliers. Horford shot 8-15 from the field, making six of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded five assists and a game-high three blocks in 35 minutes of playing time.