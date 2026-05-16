Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Stephon Castle scored a game-high 32 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ series-clinching 139-109 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup. Castle went 11-16 from the field (5-7 on threes) and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and dished out six assists in 30 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points in the Spurs’ blowout win over the Timberwolves. Fox shot a sizzling 8-10 from the floor, sinking all three of this 3-point attempts. He added a game-high nine assists (tied with Ayo Dosunmu), four rebounds, and two blocks, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 24 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jalen Duren broke out of a slump, scoring 15 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-94 to force a seventh and deciding game in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Duren was efficient from the field, making seven of his 10 attempts. He also blocked a game-high three shots and swiped one steal in 27 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

Castle is just the second player in NBA postseason history to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a closeout win at the age of 21 years or younger. Magic Johnson was the first to achieve the feat in Game 6 of the 1980 Finals.

The Cavaliers’ James Harden scored 20 points to raise his playoff career total to 4,167, passing Stephen Curry to take over 10th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason scoring list. He also committed eight turnovers to pass Shaquille O’Neal and move into third place with 656 career errors (a statistic that has been tracked since the 1977-78 season).

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert reached 1,000 rebounds for his playoff career, becoming the 54th player in NBA postseason history to attain that milestone.

The Detroit Pistons tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with 16. They also hit 16 triples in playoff games on April 24, 2025 and May 3, 2026.

The San Antonio Spurs broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game with 18. The previous mark of 16 makes was achieved three times, most recently on May 6, 2026.

The Spurs beat the Timberwolves by a combined 59 points in Games 5 and 6, the largest point differential over a two-game playoff span in franchise history. The previous mark of plus-58 points was set on April 17 and 19, 2016.

On the flip side, the Minnesota Timberwolves recorded the worst two-game point differential in franchise postseason history. The previous mark of minus-46 points was set on April 29 and May 1, 2003.

The Timberwolves shot just 37.7% from the floor, setting franchise records for most field goals attempted (106) and most field goals missed (66) in a playoff game. They surpassed the previous marks of 99 attempts (May 8, 2026) and 61 misses (twice).

Streaking

The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell hit two triples to extend his streak of playoff games with at least one 3-pointer made to 33, tying Fred VanVleet (May 17, 2019 to May 4, 2025) and Cameron Johnson (June 9, 2021 to April 20, 2026) for the 11th-longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

The Spurs’ Julian Champagnie recorded two steals, the fifth consecutive playoff game in which he’s registered multiple thefts. That ties Manu Ginobili (twice), George Gervin, Johnny Moore, and Danny Green for the longest such streak in franchise postseason history.

Miscellany