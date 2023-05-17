Nuggets Survive Furious Rally

The Denver Nuggets built a 21-point third-quarter lead, then survived a furious rally to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The teams will meet again in Denver Thursday night, where the Nuggets have a 7-0 record this postseason.

The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic was sublime, compiling 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists, and two blocks. It’s the fourth time in NBA history a player has recorded at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a playoff game. Jokic is the only player to produce multiple such games:

Wilt Chamberlain (March 22, 1967)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (April 13, 1970)

Nikola Jokic (June 11, 2021)

Jokic (May 16, 2023)

Jokic shot 12-17 from the floor — including 3-3 from 3-point range — and made seven of his eight free throws. Jokic is the first player in NBA postseason history to record back-to-back triple-doubles in which he shot at least 70% from the field in each game.

Jokic became the third player in NBA postseason history to record consecutive 30-point triple-doubles, joining Oscar Robertson (twice) and Russell Westbrook (three in a row). He and Wilt Chamberlain are the only players in NBA history, regular season included, to record back-to-back 30-point triple-doubles with 70% shooting from the field. Jokic is the only player to do so in both the regular season and postseason.

Jokic has recorded six triple-doubles in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Only one player in NBA history has produced more triple-doubles in a single postseason:

7 — Wilt Chamberlain (1967)

6 — Magic Johnson (1982)

6 — Draymond Green (2019)

6 — Nikola Jokic (2023)

Jokic has 12 career triple-doubles in the playoffs, tying Russell Westbrook for third place on the NBA’s all-time list:

30 — Magic Johnson

28 — LeBron James

12 — Russell Westbrook

12 — Nikola Jokic

The second member of the Nuggets’ dynamic duo, Jamal Murray, scored 31 points on 12-20 shooting from the field. Murray also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

It’s the fourth time Jokic and Murray have each scored at least 30 points in the same playoff game, breaking a tie with Spencer Haywood and Larry Jones for the most such games in franchise history by a duo (ABA seasons included).

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis scored a game-high 40 points in the loss, adding 10 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Davis made 14 of his 23 attempts from the field and all 11 of his free throws.

Jokic and Davis are the first pair of opposing starting centers to each score at least 30 points in the same playoff game since Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal on June 9, 1995.

Jokic and Davis are just the third pair of opposing players in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double and a 40-point double-double, respectively, in the same playoff game:

LeBron James & Kevin Durant (June 6, 2018)

Jimmy Butler & LeBron James (Oct. 9, 2020)

Nikola Jokic & Anthony Davis (May 16, 2023)

Teammate LeBron James tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, the latter two figures team highs. James shot 9-16 from the floor and 8-11 from the free throw line.

Davis and James have each recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in the same playoff game seven times, breaking a tie with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant for the second-most such games in franchise history (Elgin Baylor & Jerry West, 13).

Austin Reaves was the third Laker to record a 20-point game, scoring 23 points and handing out eight assists. Reaves shot 7-14 from the field — including 5-9 from 3-point range — and made all four of his free throws.

The 258 combined points for the Nuggets and Lakers were the most in a conference finals game since May 24, 1987, when the Detroit Pistons routed the Boston Celtics 145-119.

Both teams shot well from the field, the Nuggets hitting 54.9% of their attempts and the Lakers making 54.8% of their tries. Their combined field goal percentage of 54.9% is the highest in a conference finals game since the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks posted a field goal percentage of 55.7% on May 25, 1988.