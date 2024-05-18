Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 25 points as the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 116-103 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. The teams will head back to New York for the decisive Game 7 Sunday afternoon.

Siakam made 11 of his 21 field goal attempts, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a game-high two steals (tied with two others). He registered a rating of plus-20 points in his 31 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 31 points in the Knicks’ loss to the Pacers, 26 of them coming in the second half. Brunson was held to 11-26 shooting from the floor, although he was 9-13 after halftime following a miserable 2-13 effort through the first two quarters. He also dished out five assists and committed just one turnover in 38 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Haliburton tallied 15 points, a game-high nine assists, six rebounds, and two blocks in the Pacers’ win over the Knicks. Haliburton went 6-12 from the field, making three of his eight 3-point attempts. He was charged with just one turnover and no personal fouls in 32 minutes of court time.